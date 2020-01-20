Columbus Girls Basketball Backcourt Club hosting banquet fundraiser

The Columbus Girls Basketball Backcourt Club will be holding its 18th annual banquet and fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 1 at Kestrel Ridge in Columbus.

The Backcourt Club uses the proceeds from the fundraiser to support the girls basketball program in Columbus from grades four through high school. With the continued generosity of supporters, the club is able to supplement tournament and league fees for all grade levels, give scholarships to seniors continuing their education, purchase practice jerseys for girls involved in the summer leagues, purchase needed equipment, and provide officials for summer league games.

The banquet will feature a beef tips and chicken dinner, with tickets priced at $30 per person. The social hour begins at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m., with a live auction, raffle, and silent auction.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call Katie Kahl at 608-206-6098 or Troy Boettcher at 608-575-8744.

For those unable to attend, donations can be mailed to club treasurer Kristen Hart, 800 Avalon Rd, Columbus, WI 53925. Please make checks payable to CGBBC.