'Competing and improving' still in clear focus for Beaver Dam girls basketball despite back-to-back lossess

Then in the extra period, Beaver Dam (6-2) sophomore Anni Salettel hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to tie the game at 82-all.

But 6-foot senior Nakiyah Hurst, who had offers from NCAA Division I programs DePaul, UW-Milwaukee, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Vanderbilt among others but picked Div. I North Dakota over them all, hit a 3 at the buzzer to lift Academy of Science, ranked sixth in Div. 4, to victory.

Wilke led all scorers with 28 points but Hurst was right behind with 27.

Bella Oestreicher had 22 points, Riley Czarnecki 12 and Salettel 11 to round out double-figure scorers for Beaver Dam while Lalani Ellis, a junior with interest from DePaul and UW-M, had 22 for Academy of Science.

Tuesday’s game was a classic tug-of-war between two of the best teams in the state, tied at 41 at halftime and again after regulation with the narrowest of margins — a buzzer-beating 3 in OT — all that separated them.

Next on the docket for Beaver Dam is Friday’s conference game against Sauk Prairie, like the match-up with Reedsburg a crossover between teams from the North pod in the Badger East and Badger West under the league’s new four-pod North/South alignment in the East and West.