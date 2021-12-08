 Skip to main content
'Competing and improving' still in clear focus for Beaver Dam girls basketball despite back-to-back lossess
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

'Competing and improving' still in clear focus for Beaver Dam girls basketball despite back-to-back lossess

Gabby Wilke

Beaver Dam sophomore Gabby Wilke (right) scored a game-high 28 points, including two on a pair of free throws to force overtime, in the Golden Beavers' 85-82 loss to Milwaukee Academy of Sciences on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. 

 SEAN DAVIS, Capital Newspapers Archives

On Saturday, the Beaver Dam girls basketball team had its long winning streak in conference play — spanning the old Little Ten, the old Badger North and the new Badger East — snapped by Reedsburg, the favorites in the Badger West and the top-ranked team in the Division 2 coaches poll.

Tuesday night another rarity occurred.

But despite suffering an 85-82, overtime defeat to Milwaukee Academy of Science, marking the first time since 2014-15 that the Golden Beavers lost two straight games, head coach Tim Chase is encouraged that the team is on the right track.

“We are doing many things right. We just need to keep on competing and improving,” Chase, never one to put the cart before the horse, said of taking things practice by practice and game by game, an approach that, however cliché and “coach speak” it may be, has made Beaver Dam a dynasty in the state nevertheless.

Beaver Dam last lost two straight games on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, 2014, at the hands of Divine Savior Holy Angels and Franklin.

Beaver Dam, the fifth-ranked team in Division 2 even after the 57-43 loss to Reedsburg snapped an 88-game winning streak in conference games that dated back to a loss to Wisconsin Lutheran on Feb. 21, 2014, forced overtime Tuesday when sophomore Gabby Wilke hit a pair of free throws with 4 seconds left in regulation to knot the game at 75-all.

Then in the extra period, Beaver Dam (6-2) sophomore Anni Salettel hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to tie the game at 82-all.

But 6-foot senior Nakiyah Hurst, who had offers from NCAA Division I programs DePaul, UW-Milwaukee, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Vanderbilt among others but picked Div. I North Dakota over them all, hit a 3 at the buzzer to lift Academy of Science, ranked sixth in Div. 4, to victory.

Wilke led all scorers with 28 points but Hurst was right behind with 27.

Bella Oestreicher had 22 points, Riley Czarnecki 12 and Salettel 11 to round out double-figure scorers for Beaver Dam while Lalani Ellis, a junior with interest from DePaul and UW-M, had 22 for Academy of Science.

Tuesday’s game was a classic tug-of-war between two of the best teams in the state, tied at 41 at halftime and again after regulation with the narrowest of margins — a buzzer-beating 3 in OT — all that separated them.

Next on the docket for Beaver Dam is Friday’s conference game against Sauk Prairie, like the match-up with Reedsburg a crossover between teams from the North pod in the Badger East and Badger West under the league’s new four-pod North/South alignment in the East and West.

Each team plays rivals in its own pod twice a year for a total of six conference games, and then the other eight conference games consist of four against the other pod in their conference and four against the parallel pod (north or south) in the other conference.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

