The McFarland girls basketball team figured to land in the WIAA Division 2 semifinal game featuring the second and third seeds after the Spartans qualified for the girls basketball state tournament for the first time since 1999.

Sure enough, McFarland was in the anticipated third spot after the computerized seedings were announced Sunday.

But the Spartans’ opponent was a surprise to observers; the coaches involved said they weren’t sure how the top two seedings would turn out.

Green Bay Notre Dame — the two-time defending champion and the top-ranked team in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll — received the second seed.

Notre Dame (27-1) will play McFarland (26-2) in what should be a semifinal with star power at 3:15 p.m. Friday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. Notre Dame is led by University of Wisconsin commit Gracie Grzesk, a junior wing, and Illinois State commit Trista Fayta, a junior guard, while McFarland’s Teagan Mallegni is a heavily recruited junior forward.

Top-seeded and second-ranked Pewaukee (27-1) will play fourth-seeded Lakeland (22-6) at 1:35 p.m. Friday.

“I had no idea what to expect,” said Pewaukee coach Jim Reuter, whose team was runner-up last year. “We both had the same record. We both have very impressive resumes. We both have long winning streaks going. We did knock them off (68-67) when they were missing Trista Fayta, which is probably a big deal. I was 50-50. I wasn’t sure at all.”

Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde said she “wasn’t completely surprised” her team received the second seed.

“I know we lost to Pewaukee by one early in the season,” Rohde said. “But with the way electronic seeding goes, it didn’t really surprise me. Playing McFarland wasn’t a huge shock. McFarland, obviously, is having a great year.

“With Teagan, it looks like a lot revolves around her with their team. We are looking forward to it. … It looks like they like to play fast and shoot the 3. She’s very talented. She can put the ball in the hole.”

McFarland coach Sara Mallegni, asked about playing Notre Dame and the challenges the Tritons present, said: “We are excited. These are games we don’t get in the regular season. So, it’s really hard to know where we will stand. I think the best chance for people to beat us is when we beat ourselves.”

A major surprise occurred in Division 1, where defending champion and top-ranked Kettle Moraine (26-1) didn’t get the top seed.

Kettle Moraine was seeded third and will play second-seeded Hortonville (25-3) in the second semifinal Friday night.

“I’m not going to lie,” Kettle Moraine coach Todd Hansen said. “I was a little surprised when I saw we were the three seed.”

Although Hansen said a team has to defeat two good opponents to win the title, he said: “I thought we’d be the one seed. I thought we deserved the one seed. But it is what it is. I’m not going to get into it that too much.

“We will use it as a little bit of motivation. You can use it as motivation, but who are the kids going to get mad at? The computer?”

Brookfield East (26-2) received the top seed in Division 1 and will meet fourth-seeded Germantown (23-5), led by UConn commit KK Arnold, at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

“Obviously, I was shocked Kettle Moraine didn’t get the No. 1 seed,” Germantown coach Matt Stuve said.

Stuve said he expected his team would be the four seed and was studying film of a Kettle Moraine-Franklin game when he found out Germantown wouldn’t be playing Kettle Moraine.

“Computers do what computers do,” Stuve said.

Even Brookfield East coach Tyler Saxton said he was surprised his team was the No. 1 seed.

“I didn’t expect to get the one,” he said. “I didn’t expect Germantown to get the four, either.”

The tournament begins with defending champion and top-seeded Waupun (21-7), led by Marquette commit Kayl Petersen, facing fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science (22-3) in a Division 3 semifinal at 1:35 p.m. Thursday.

Second-seeded West Salem (26-2) meets third-seeded Kewaskum (22-5), which was co-champion in the East Central Conference with Waupun, in the second Division 3 semifinal Thursday afternoon.

“I didn’t know what to expect, really,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said about the Division 3 seedings. “We put together a really good nonconference schedule, so I know that strength of schedule was really, really solid. So, comparatively speaking, it wasn’t (surprising).

“You don’t know. I don’t know the formulas and I don’t know who does. But I think we were rewarded for putting that schedule together. And really, quite frankly, it didn’t matter to me. We are just excited to make the return trip.

“We see the four seed we are going to be up against. They are a talented group of kids. We are going to have our hands full. I don’t know if they are a true four seed. You probably could have flipped us and them and I wouldn’t have complained about it because we do have seven losses on the year. So, let the chips fall where they may. We are ready to go.”

Milwaukee Academy of Science coach Giovanni Riley said his team is ready to compete against any opponent, but he didn’t appear to agree with the seed.

“I don’t feel we were deserving of the four seed last time (2019),” he said. “Here we are a four seed again.”

La Crosse Aquinas (27-1) received the top seed in Division 4 and will play fourth-seeded Mishicot (21-6) at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Second-seeded Laconia (25-3) will meet third-seeded Colfax (21-6) in the second Division 4 semifinal.

In Division 5, top-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonell Central (24-5) will meet fourth-seeded Albany (28-0), which is making its first state appearance and is the only undefeated team among the 20 teams, at 9:05 a.m. Second-seeded Blair-Taylor (27-1) will play third-seeded Wabeno-Laona (21-7) in the second semifinal.

Championship games are scheduled Saturday.

