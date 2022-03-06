'Door knocked down': Waupun rolls by Madison Edgewood to head back to state for first time since 1996

WAUTOMA — Since its last trip to the WIAA state tournament in 1996, the Waupun high school girls basketball team has certainly knocked on the door plenty of times.

The Warriors appeared in six consecutive sectionals from 2014-2019, including a run of three straight sectional finals, but could never get over the hump.

With a chance to end that 26-year drought Saturday, Waupun not only opened the door, they blew it off its hinges. The top-seeded Warriors weathered a late first-half rally attempt by No. 3 Madison Edgewood before pulling away for a 63-37 win in a Div. 3 sectional final at Wautoma High School.

Senior Abbie Aalsma scored a game-high 24 points while the Warriors kept the Crusaders without a double-digit scorer to head back to the state tournament for the second time in program history.

“It’s so difficult, the road to get here. You have to have so many things go your way, so for our kids today, it’s special on so many level,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said. “For the community off Waupun itself, to come out and see the support we had here today, the kids just kind of took it all in. As the game unfolded and it all played out, you could just tell the emotions and everything that go with it.”

“It doesn’t feel real yet. I don’t know why, maybe because we were winning by a lot, but it’s just a good feeling,” Abbie Aalsma added.

Those emotions ran high early as the Warriors, who will face either St. Croix Falls, Freedom or Whitefish Bay Dominican in a Div. 3 state semifinal next Thursday, seized command early. After trailing 5-2 in the opening minutes, Waupun (26-3) ripped off an 18-0 surge, including a pair of 3-pointers by sophomore Kayl Petersen and a punctuated by a triple from Abbie Aalsma with 9 minutes, 20 seconds until halftime for a 20-5 lead.

Madison Edgewood coach Lora Staveness proceeded to call a full timeout to help the Crusaders (19-9) reset. It worked initially as Edgewood clawed back with a 13-4 run of its own, capped off by an Amber Grosse backdoor layup and a 3-pointer by senior Maisy Andes, to pull within 24-18 with 5:06 remaining the half.

Tim Aalsma returned the favor with a full timeout of his own and the Warriors responded in kind, closing the half on a 12-5 spurt to seize a 36-23 lead at halftime.

“I knew they had it in them; we’ve come back before and we’ve been really gritty lately, we just didn’t shoot the ball well. A big part of that is to their credit; their length and their quickness, and we just looked out of sorts for whatever reason,” Staveness said.

“Every time they scored, I knew they could get on a run but we were talking after every timeout like ‘Hey, we’re not letting them get on a run. We’re going to play defense like we know how,’” Abbie Aalsma added.

The Illinois State commit and company stuck to their word.

Waupun picked up where it left off after the intermission, reeling off a 9-2 run to take its biggest lead of the game at 45-25 on a baby hook shot by senior Gaby Matamoros with 13-55 to play. The Crusaders again took a full timeout and to their credit, looked poised to make another surge.

A mid-range jumper by Madison Foley, plus a pair of Abby Barth free throws and a layup by Grace Nwankwo countered a triple by Waupun’s Gracie Gopalan to pull the Crusaders within 48-31 with 10:18 left. Nwankwo couldn’t convert on her chance at a 3-point play however, and Waupun answered with an Abbie Aalsma jumper and a slick Gopalan eurostep, scoop layup off the glass for a 52-31 lead and the Warriors never looked back.

“We just stayed patient and knew we had to keep punching back, too, and I felt good about it, even when they scored,” Gopalan said.

Waupun, Westfield and Randolph girls basketball all find ways to win in sectional semifinals Senior Abbie Aalsma caught fire after halftime to help the Warriors outlast the Indians. Elsewhere, the Rockets and Pioneers both won convincingly to move within a game of state.

“I wish when we got it to six, we could have just kept it there and you always wonder, right?” Staveness added. “But I’m happy for our seniors; they got here, helped bring back that toughness we had when we made our state tournament runs and they really dialed in the last 8-9 weeks.”

Petersen added 15 and Gopalan tacked on 11 to help pace the Warriors, while Grosse scored nine and Barth chipped in eight for the Crusaders.

The win is especially sweet after coming up short the last two seasons, including falling to eventual Div. 2 state runner-up Reedsburg last year in the regional finals after Waupun was bumped up a division. Regardless of where they landed this winter with all teams across the state participating, the Warriors and their senior class didn’t intend to let their final chance slip away. The group doesn’t plan on slowing down either.

“We’re excited but we’re not done yet. We want to go get that gold ball,” Gopalan said.

“I think they just had that eye, that they weren’t going to let that happen. We finally got the door knocked down and we’re coming,” Tim Aalsma added.

