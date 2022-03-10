Family affair: Moldenhauer name will be well represented as Randolph girls play at Div. 5 state tournament

RANDOLPH — In the late 1990s, the Randolph high school boys basketball team made three consecutive WIAA Division 4 state championship appearances, sandwiching a runner-up finish between a pair of state titles in 1996 and 1998.

During that time the Rockets were cementing their name as a state powerhouse. David Moldenhauer played on Randolph's state runner-up team in 1997 and ended his playing career with a state championship in 1998.

Moldenhauer later started his coaching career and got the chance help his former coach Bob Haffele lead the Rockets to another Div. 4 state title four years later in 2002. Ever since he’s been an on-and-off assistant coach among the Randolph boys and girls youth and high school basketball teams, including these past three seasons as an assistant to girls head coach Chad Kaufman.

Under the watchful eyes of Kaufman and Moldenhauer, Randolph girls are currently undefeated at 29-0 and headed back to the WIAA state tournament for the first time since 2001. The Rockets — the No. 1 seed in Div. 5 and the top-ranked Div. 5 team according to the WisSports.net coaches poll since Dec. 21 — will play fourth-seeded Highland in Friday morning's state semifinals.

Not only will Moldenhauer be there, he will get a chance to coach his two daughters, senior Jaiden Moldenhauer and sophomore Mya Moldenhauer, in their opportunity to win a gold ball.

“I will remember this week until the day I die,” Brad said. “I know that. My wife (Stefanie) is in the same boat. I couldn’t ask anymore from them. I really couldn’t. Every time I talk to them about what’s going on it’s just their reaction and the smile on their face says it all for me. My heart's full for me.”

Both Jaiden and Mya are excited to get to experience this state tournament trip with their father because he has the knowledge of playing in state tournaments, something only the 2000-2001 Randolph girls team has done previously. The Rockets lost to eventual state champion Gimanton, 49-45, in the Div. 4 semifinals that season.

“It’s cool because we get to experience it with him too,” Mya said. “He can be really tough on me, but at the same time you’re grateful that he’s tough on you. If he wasn’t tough on us then maybe we wouldn’t be here right now.”

The two Moldenhauer girls have had vastly different journeys with the Rockets. Jaiden played her first two seasons, but skipped her junior season before deciding three weeks before this season was to start that she wanted to come out.

A preseason injury threatened Randolph girls basketball's front court. They're undefeated anyway The starting center, sophomore Rylea Alvin, suffered a torn ACL on Sept. 14 during the girls volleyball season and is out this winter, but the Rockets have adapted to the loss

Jaiden hasn’t received the playing time, averaging 2.1 points a game, but what she’s done is embraced her role of preparing the team during practice and supporting the Rockets from the bench.

Brad said it’s great she’s accepted what is asked of her during her final season.

“A lot of kids don’t want to embrace it as soon as you don’t have playing time,” he said. “It’s not stuff that’s noticed because it’s not out in front of the public, but she’s really embraced it, coming to practice, making these girls work hard and it’s just made us that much better. When she does get in the game, the whole team is behind her. I think she feels that and understands that. She knows her role is important.”

“I like to push all the girls,” Jaiden agreed. “Maybe it’s not always on the court, maybe on the bench hyping them up. If I am on the floor, I’m helping them out. Sometimes it’s not even on the floor. I like to motivate them, push them in practice and make them better.”

How 'cool, collected' Abby Katsma has helped Randolph go undefeated this season The sharpshooting senior is connecting at a 41.4% clip from beyond the arc, teaming with Jorey Buwalda to give the top-ranked Rockets a dominant inside-out tandem

Meanwhile, it’s been the younger Moldenhauer who’s been thrust into a more starring role as the Rockets’ starting shooting guard. Mya is averaging 7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

“Mya, we don’t know what she’s going to go to yet,” Brad said of her potential. “I think the sky is the limit. With her playing on this team, she’s actually still filling a role. I think in certain situations, if it calls for it, she can score more if she needs to. She does rebound the ball. She’s a great passer. She has great floor vision. When Presley (Buwalda) does graduate (this year), I think she’s going to fill that role (point guard) very well.”

Buwalda has led the Randolph offense this season, averaging 7.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and is usually the one to get the opposing team’s top player to guard.

“I give Presley so much credit for her being our point guard,” Mya said. “Seeing her take up the ball sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how can she do all that stuff?’ It’s scary.”

Randolph starts out fast to fly by Pardeeville in a Trailways West Conference clash Two Rockets score in double figures to keep Randolph undefeated with double-digit victory over Trailways West Conference rival Pardeeville.

However, Mya has made a name for herself by improving her defense this past offseason. During the Div. 5 regional final against Sheboygan Lutheran, Buwalda and fellow senior Abby Katsma got in foul trouble and couldn’t guard Crusaders leading scorer Addy Verhagen.

Mya stepped up and held her own with Verhagen, who only scored 17 points in a 69-49 Randolph victory on Feb. 26.

Brad said Mya’s play opened his and Kaufman’s eyes enough to put the sophomore up against Albany’s Brianna Dahl. Again tasked with taking on the opponent's top scorer, she held Dahl to just seven points, well below her season average of 16.5 PPG, and helping propel the Rockets to a 43-31 win last Saturday.

“I’m so proud of how far my defense has come this year,” Mya said. “Last year it wasn’t that amazing, but this year I’ve improved on it.”

On top of her defense, Mya has sharpened her shooting skills this season, even though she doesn’t think it’s been great during the offseason. Mya averaged 6.4 points as a freshman.

“I know Mya, she’s got a nice floater,” said Peyton Moldenhauer, Mya and Jaiden’s older brother who graduated from Randolph in 2020. “I’d like to take a lot of credit for that one. She uses the floater quite a bit these days. It’s worked for her a lot.”

Peyton said he’d like to work with Mya over the summer on her ball handling to prepare her for her junior season where a lot could be expected of her to take the next step.

Peyton already taught her his pivot-foot technique that helped him have a successful career for the boys team. A move he learned during his high school days by accident, having taller friends like his cousin, senior Tanner Moldenhauer, and 2019 Columbus graduate Ben Emler.

“When I was bored and needed to work out with someone on my game, I got stuck with working out with big guys,” Peyton said. “At the time I was a little smaller. Fortunately, I grew, but the pivot foot became a pretty big point for me because when attacking the lane, not only is it great for me to help score, but having a good foot in the lane helps me dish to my teammates.”

Randolph basketball coaches share four reasons why boys and girls squads are successful “We’re fortunate to have two good teams here this year. I know I’m enjoying watching coach Chad Kaufman and his staff with their program,” Randolph boys coach Tyler Fischer said of success at Randolph

Mya was like a sponge, taking in all the knowledge her older brother gave her.

“I always admired how he would move around with the ball,” she said. “His pivot foot was the best pivot foot I’ve ever seen in my life. He could have one foot in the ground and move his defender and shoot.”

And Peyton was always willing to help his two sisters with the game.

“If they ever had any questions, I was definitely open to answering them,” Peyton said. “I think, funny enough, even when they didn’t want answers I still gave them to them. It comes natural. I’ve got to. I think the important thing is, especially as Mya gets older too, that she can take my leadership qualities.”

Peyton now gets to watch his sisters play in a state tournament, something he never had a chance to do in 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the WIAA to cancel the postseason after his Rockets defeated Monticello, 76-54, in a Div. 5 sectional semifinal.

“I’m really just excited for them to live out one of my dreams and really our family’s dream,” Peyton said. “We talk about that stuff a lot. Growing up behind not only my father but the generations of good ball players around Randolph. That’s what we’ve all strived for. In the past few years being out of high school, I’m just glad to see they’re getting their chance to get a gold ball themselves.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

