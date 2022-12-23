Get to know Baraboo girls basketball's Jayden Ross

The Baraboo High School girls basketball team is filled with cheer heading into the holiday season.

Winners of three straight games, including a 69-27 win over rival Portage on Dec. 20, the Thunderbirds have nearly matched their win total from a year ago. Senior Jayden Ross has been a key piece in Baraboo's soaring start.

The four-year varsity player has taken a major step forward as a vocal leader on the floor. Ross, a 5-foot-7 guard, has scored at least six points in each game during the winning streak, including 11 in the victory over the Warriors.

Ross' efforts has helped fuel the best start for the T-Birds' (4-4, 1-4 Badger West) before Christmas since the 2016-17 season in which they began 4-5.

