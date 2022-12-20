Get to know junior Gracie Gopalan, Waupun's feisty point guard

WAUPUN — Gracie Gopalan has been the starting point guard for the Waupun girls basketball team the past three seasons.
“She’s a high IQ kid," Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said. "She understands the game. She understands the pieces that are around her, and how she was going to fit in and fill that role that we’ve had her fill the last few years. She’s no dummy. When you can pass the ball to great shooters, she’s smart enough to know what to do in those situations."
She has led the Warriors to a 8-1 overall record and to the top of the East Central Conference with a 5-0 record.