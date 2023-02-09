Junior JT Kaul has never been to Hawaii before, but that’s one of the destinations he’d choose to live if given the choice.
The other is Beaver Dam simply because of the people. That’s where he attends high school and plays for the basketball team.
The Golden Beavers are 9-9 and 4-6 in Badger East Conference play.
Kaul leads the team with 13.8 points and 3.1 assists per game this season. He’s also second on the team with 4 rebounds a game. He’s shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc and has a 43% field-goal percentage. He’s making 71.1% from the free-throw line. Defensively, he gets 2.3 steals a game.
Photos: Action from Saturday's Badger Challenge event hosted by Mount Horeb
Mount Horeb's Austin Leibfried attempts a shot down low during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Beaver Dam.
MARK MCMULLEN,Lee Sports Wisconsin
Beaver Dam's Jack Jens goes up for a shot during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Mount Horeb.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Mount Horeb's Josh Manchester records a rebound during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Beaver Dam.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Beaver Dam's JT Kaul drives for a loose ball during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Mount Horeb.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Beaver Dam's JT Kaul drives to the basket during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Mount Horeb.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Mount Horeb's Landon Ellestad is fouled by Beaver Dam's Camron Mendoza during the first half of Saturday's game of the Badger Challenge at Mount Horeb High School.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Mount Horeb's Josh Manchester (3) and Beaver Dam's Kaleb Schmuhl go after a loose ball during Saturday's Badger Challenge at Mount Horeb High School.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Beaver Dam's Parker Blank goes up for a shot during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Mount Horeb.
MARK MCMULLEN ,Lee Sports Wisconsin
Beaver Dam's Parker Blank goes up for a shot during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Mount Horeb.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Beaver Dam's Parker Stobbe passes to a teammate during the second half of Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Mount Horeb.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Mount Horeb's Rocco Richie shoots over Beaver Dam's Kaleb Schmuhl.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Mount Horeb's Rocco Richie attempts a 3-pointer during Saturday's Badger Challenge game at Mount Horeb High School.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Mount Horeb's Zach Peter goes up for a shot during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Beaver Dam.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie's Ben Henderson goes up for a shot down low during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Monona Grove.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie's Carson Brickl looks at his defender during a Badger Challenge game on Jan. 21 in Mt. Horeb.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove's Cole Inda goes in for a layup during the second half of Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Sauk Prairie.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie's Connor Breunig puts his hands up to defend Monona Grove's Emmett Toijala during Saturday's Badger Challenge game.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie's Corbin Wardrop goes up for a shot during Saturday's Badger Challenge against Monona Grove.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie's Corbin Wardrop goes up for a shot during Saturday's Badger Challenge against Monona Grove.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie's Devin Kerska goes up for a shot during Saturday's Badger Challenge against Monona Grove.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove's Eddie Rivera gets a shot off during the second half of Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Sauk Prairie.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove's Emmett Toijala attempts a shot over Sauk Prairie defenders during Saturday's Badger Challenge game in Mount Horeb.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Monona Grove's Isaiah Erb attempts a 3-pointer during the second half of Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Sauk Prairie.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove's Max Weise records a rebound during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Sauk Prairie.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie's Nicholas Keyser steals the ball away from Monona Grove's Max Weise during Saturday's Badger Challenge game.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove's Josh Kirore (13) tips the ball out of bounds during the second half of Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Sauk Prairie.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie's Devin Kerska goes up for a rebound during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Monona Grove.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie's Tristan Kerska runs after a loose ball during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Sauk Prairie.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie's Tristan Kerska goes up for a shot down low during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Monona Grove.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Madison Edgewood's Al Deang goes for a layup against Waunakee.
MARK MCMULLEN PHOTOS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waunakee's Devin Johnson attempts a 3-pointer during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Edgewood.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Edgewood's Donovan Nedelcoff (2) attempts a layup during the first half of Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Waunakee.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Waunakee's Eli Selk attempts a shot during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Edgewood.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Waunakee's Eli Selk attempts a shot during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Edgewood.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Edgewood's Jasper Allaman gets a rebound during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Waunakee.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Waunakee's Keaton Frisch attempts a shot during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Edgewood.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Edgewood's Lucas Shulla Cose drives to the basket during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Waunakee.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Edgewood's Mark Haering drives to the basket during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Waunakee.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Edgewood's Paul Kraske drives to the basket during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Waunakee.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Edgewood's Rex Lamb gets a rebound during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Waunakee.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Waunakee's Shea DuCharme attempts a shot during Saturday's Badger Challenge game against Edgewood.
MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!