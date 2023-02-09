Junior JT Kaul has never been to Hawaii before, but that’s one of the destinations he’d choose to live if given the choice.

The other is Beaver Dam simply because of the people. That’s where he attends high school and plays for the basketball team.

The Golden Beavers are 9-9 and 4-6 in Badger East Conference play.

Kaul leads the team with 13.8 points and 3.1 assists per game this season. He’s also second on the team with 4 rebounds a game. He’s shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc and has a 43% field-goal percentage. He’s making 71.1% from the free-throw line. Defensively, he gets 2.3 steals a game.

