Getting to know Dodgeland's top player, Mallory Kohn

Mallory Kohn is a sophomore at Dodgeland High School, where she’s currently playing girls basketball for coach Tim Shramek.

The Trojans are 5-8 overall and 0-6 in the Trailways East Conference.

Kohn leads the team with 14.2 points and 9.4 rebounds a game, despite her 5-foot-2 frame. She's also averaging 3.8 steals and 1.8 assists for the Trojans.

She took time out away from practice, recently, to discuss some of her favorite things like meal, sport, opponent to play and television series.