Getting to know Poynette girls basketball senior Hadley Walters

Hadley Walters has been a fixture in the Poynette girls basketball program since her freshman season.
A four-year varsity player for the Pumas, the senior is coming into her own in her final season and helping the team reach new heights. The 5-foot-8 guard/wing leads Poynette in scoring with a team-high 16.3 points per game.
She also leads the Pumas with 3.9 steals and 1.9 assists per game, and is second in rebounds with 6.8. Walters scored a career-high 29 points in the Pumas' 64-61 loss to Waterloo on Dec. 6 and has scored 10 points or more in all but four games this season, surpassing 20 points five times.
She's helped Poynette tally its most wins in three years as the Pumas are 10-6 (2-2 Capitol North Conference) heading into the final month of the season with eyes on their best regular finish since the 2015-16 campaign in which the program finished 16-9.
Photos: Action from Saturday's girls basketball Badger Challenge
Stoughton senior Maddie Reott looks to shoot over Sauk Prairie's McKayla Paukner Saturday night.
SEAN DAVIS PHOTOS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sauk Prairie senior Maggie Hartwig drives for a layup against a pair of Stoughton defenders during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton senior Ava Perkins fires a pass by Sauk Prairie's McKayla Paukner during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton sophomore Ella Hamacher slices for a layup against Sauk Prairie's Gracyn Meyer during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie junior Ava Andres fires a 3-pointer over Stoughton's Ella Hamacher during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg senior Ruby Olson races past Monona Grove's Abigail Inda during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove senior Taylor Moreau flips up an off-balance shot after getting fouled by Reedsburg's Addison Meister during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg senior Cate Cherney drives for a shot between two Monona Grove defenders during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg senior Nicole Riberich secures a rebound in front of Monona Grove's Taylor Moreau during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove junior Aubrey Smith (22) defends against Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg junior Sydney Cherney drives past Monona Grove's Kora Glynn during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge Game at Milton High School. Cherney scored 50 points for the Beavers, who won their 11th straight game.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Monona Grove sophomore Avery Tirschman tries to feed a pass into Abigail Inda.
Monona Grove junior Brooklyn Tortorice shoots over Reedsburg's Nicole Riberich during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove freshman Danielle Becker looks to drive past Reedsburg's Nicole Riberich during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg sophomore Naomi Benish defends against Monona Grove's Tia Justice during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove senior Delaney Bracken tries to keep possession after clattering into Reedsburg's Nicole Riberich during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg sophomore Maddy Casey defends against Monona Grove's Taylor Moreau during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg senior Cate Cherney tries to offload a pass to senior Nicole Riberich (11) during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Monona Grove at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove junior Abigail Inda tries to drive past Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove junior Tia Justice looks to drive past Reedsburg's Naomi Benish during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg sophomore Addison Meister looks to fire a pass while being guarded by Monona Grove's Aubrey Smith during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove senior Taylor Moreau tries to shoot over Reedsburg's Nicole Riberich during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove's Karsyn Nelson makes an outlet pass over Reedsburg's Cate Cherney during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg senior Ruby Olson fires a 3-pointer during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Monona Grove at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg senior Nicole Riberich collects a pass in front of Monona Grove's Tia Justice during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie junior Ava Andres defends against Stoughton's Ella Hamacher during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie junior Erelyn Apel looks for an open teammate during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Stoughton at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie junior Alexis Atkinson scores ahead of Stoughton's Natiya Ballard during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton junior Natiya Ballard brings the ball up court during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Sauk Prairie at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton senior Jordan Bellisle defends against Sauk Prairie's Alexis Atkinson during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie sophomore Kennedy Breunig fires a pass to the corner during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Stoughton at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie senior Carly Coy dives after a loose ball during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Stoughton at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton sophomore Ella Hamacher drives to the basket during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Sauk Prairie at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie senior Maggie Hartwig shoots over Stoughton's Gretchen Tangeman.
Sauk Prairie sophomore Gracyn Meyer battles for a rebound during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Stoughton at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie junior McKayla Paukner looks to dribble past Stoughton's Jordan Bellisleduring Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton senior Ava Perkins defends against Sauk Prairie's Gracyn Meyer during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton senior Teagan Pickett defends against Sauk Prairie's Maggie Hartwig during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton senior Maddie Reott brings the ball up court during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Sauk Prairie at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton sophomore Elizabeth Stokes splits a pair of Sauk Prairie defenders for a shot during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie sophomore Kennedy Breunig fires a 3-point shot during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game against Stoughton at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Reedsburg junior Sydney Cherney splits a pair of Monona Grove defenders for a layup during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton senior Maddie Reott looks to shoot over Sauk Prairie's McKayla Paukner during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove sophomore Avery Tirschman defends against Reedsburg's Cate Cherney during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge game at Milton High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
