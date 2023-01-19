Getting to know Poynette girls basketball senior Hadley Walters

Hadley Walters has been a fixture in the Poynette girls basketball program since her freshman season.

A four-year varsity player for the Pumas, the senior is coming into her own in her final season and helping the team reach new heights. The 5-foot-8 guard/wing leads Poynette in scoring with a team-high 16.3 points per game.

She also leads the Pumas with 3.9 steals and 1.9 assists per game, and is second in rebounds with 6.8. Walters scored a career-high 29 points in the Pumas' 64-61 loss to Waterloo on Dec. 6 and has scored 10 points or more in all but four games this season, surpassing 20 points five times.

She's helped Poynette tally its most wins in three years as the Pumas are 10-6 (2-2 Capitol North Conference) heading into the final month of the season with eyes on their best regular finish since the 2015-16 campaign in which the program finished 16-9.

Photos: Action from Saturday's girls basketball Badger Challenge