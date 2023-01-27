 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Getting to know Reedsburg girls basketball senior Ruby Olson

  SEAN DAVIS, Lee Sports Wisconsin

The Beavers senior discusses her game day superstitions and how she would get off a deserted island.

A four-year varsity player for the Reedsburg girls basketball team, Ruby Olson has been a key bench player for the Beavers.

After helping lead Reedsburg to back-to-back WIAA Division 2 state tournament appearances the last two seasons, the 5-foot-8 senior guard/wing had taken on a much larger role this winter.

Slotting into the Beavers' starting five, Olson has become the team's second-leading scorer, averaging a career-best 11.8 points per game. It's been a sharp increase after Olson averaged just over 2 points each of her first three seasons.

Olson, a Coe College softball commit, has scored in double-figures in 12 of the last 15 games for the Beavers, including back-to-back 20-point games, with a career-high 23 in the Beavers' 73-41 win over Mt. Horeb on Jan. 17.

Thanks to Olson and Co., the Beavers have won 15 straight games and are 16-3 overall, including a league-leading 8-3 in the Badger West Conference. Reedsburg is currently tied alongside Fox Valley Lutheran as the ninth-ranked team in the most recent Associated Press Division 2 poll.

