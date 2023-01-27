Getting to know Reedsburg girls basketball senior Ruby Olson

A four-year varsity player for the Reedsburg girls basketball team, Ruby Olson has been a key bench player for the Beavers.

After helping lead Reedsburg to back-to-back WIAA Division 2 state tournament appearances the last two seasons, the 5-foot-8 senior guard/wing had taken on a much larger role this winter.

Slotting into the Beavers' starting five, Olson has become the team's second-leading scorer, averaging a career-best 11.8 points per game. It's been a sharp increase after Olson averaged just over 2 points each of her first three seasons.

Olson, a Coe College softball commit, has scored in double-figures in 12 of the last 15 games for the Beavers, including back-to-back 20-point games, with a career-high 23 in the Beavers' 73-41 win over Mt. Horeb on Jan. 17.

Thanks to Olson and Co., the Beavers have won 15 straight games and are 16-3 overall, including a league-leading 8-3 in the Badger West Conference. Reedsburg is currently tied alongside Fox Valley Lutheran as the ninth-ranked team in the most recent Associated Press Division 2 poll.

