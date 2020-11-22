GIRLS BASKETBALL: Beaver Dam poised to pick up where it left off in 2019-20, contend for state title

It’s been 20 months since the WIAA last crowned champions in girls basketball, a disruption in the normal order of business brought upon by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
For those that need a reminder, Beaver Dam won the Division 2 title in 2019 — the program’s third straight to join four other programs as the only ones, in any division, to achieve such a streak in state history.
That means the Golden Beavers are the defending state champs entering the 2020-21 season.
Or does it?
“I don’t know how that works,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said with a chuckle. “Everybody’s got a different opinion on that.”
Semantics aside, the Golden Beavers — who open the 2020-21 season Tuesday night at Portage, although it’s not a Badger North Conference game because the league has opted to not sanction a season with some teams not able to participate until January at the earliest due to the pandemic — do look every bit like a team poised to contend for a fourth championship in five years.
They do, after all, have arguably the best player in the state in senior Maty Wilke, a versatile 5-10 guard who two weeks ago made her decision to play for the University of Wisconsin official by signing an NCAA Letter of Intent.
Wilke averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game in 2019-20 and played a big part in helping Beaver Dam reach the state semifinals before the season was abruptly ended due to the pandemic.
But she got a big hand from, among others, members of her class Paige Hodgson and Natalie Jens, who have signed letters of intent to continue their basketball careers at Division I Northern Kentucky and Division II Minnesota State Morehead.
Jens was second on the team in scoring (13.7 points) per game and added 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assist per contest. This year she’ll take over the role as the Golden Beavers’ top defensive wizard now that Jada Donaldson has graduated and is playing at UW-Milwaukee, and Hodgson — a 6-foot-3 forward whose range extends beyond the 3-point line — averaged 5.0 points per game.
The other seniors on this year’s team are Avery Stonewall, who was fifth on the team in scoring (5.6 points per game) a season ago, and Paige Yagodinski, who averaged 3.7 points per game and contributed in a big way when it came to the intangibles she brought to the table.
Adding to Beaver Dam’s advantage over much of the field is that with so many talented, experienced upperclassmen, the Golden Beavers are well positioned to endure some of the pitfalls of the pandemic such as a limited summer season and team chemistry issues in general.
“I would totally agree with that,” Chase said. “It’s obviously been a tough road for a lot of teams and programs. This senior class ranks up there with the best senior classes we’ve ever had in school history. It’s just a tremendous, tremendous senior class. They’ve won a lot at a lot of younger levels; they’ve been part of state championship teams; they’ve gone to all of the out of state games we’ve played in in the past; and they’re all going to go out and have great basketball seasons for us this year.”
Joining the handful of seniors is a big group of underclassmen that includes sophomores Kylie Wittnebel, Maddie Kuenzi, Bella Oestreicher and Carlee Lapen; and freshmen Annika Salettel, Gabby Wilke and Riley Czarnecki.
The 6-foot Wittnebel enters the year with a good bit of experience, having averaged 5.1 points last season.
Meantime, Chase said Kuenzi is a “heady, smart player” who has a future as the team’s point guard while Lapen has a “tremendous motor and athleticism” and Oestreicher is a “great shooter.”
Of the freshman, Chase said the 6-1 Wilke is a highly-athletic and versatile forward, as is Czarnecki. The 5-11 Salettel can play either guard position or small forward and also brings versatility and athleticism to the table.
All of them are eager to make their mark, Chase said.
“It’s just a great group of kids coming in,” he said, “and they’re hungry to do whatever they can for this senior group to make their last season extremely special.
With the influx of freshman and the number of sophomores assuming larger roles this year, Beaver Dam is blessed with a roster that has six players 5-10 or taller, including three 6-footers, and no one listed as shorter than 5-7.
“We’re very long. We’re a very tall team,” Chase said. “Across the board we’re going to have some serious length for other teams to have to contend with. Losing Jada’s a huge thing on defense, but we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
Beaver Dam certainly has some lofty goals for the season. But for now, the Golden Beavers are above all else pleased to be back at it again after what’s been such a tumultuous last 8 ½ months because of the pandemic.
“Once we get out on the court and do the things that we do, it seems like pretty much normal basketball from what we’ve seen from our kids. They just want to get out and play,” Chase said. “Our kids truly love to play basketball and they just want to get out there and compete.
“We’re really excited for our opportunity. It feels good to be back.”
