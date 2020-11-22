GIRLS BASKETBALL: Beaver Dam poised to pick up where it left off in 2019-20, contend for state title

But she got a big hand from, among others, members of her class Paige Hodgson and Natalie Jens, who have signed letters of intent to continue their basketball careers at Division I Northern Kentucky and Division II Minnesota State Morehead.

Jens was second on the team in scoring (13.7 points) per game and added 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assist per contest. This year she’ll take over the role as the Golden Beavers’ top defensive wizard now that Jada Donaldson has graduated and is playing at UW-Milwaukee, and Hodgson — a 6-foot-3 forward whose range extends beyond the 3-point line — averaged 5.0 points per game.

The other seniors on this year’s team are Avery Stonewall, who was fifth on the team in scoring (5.6 points per game) a season ago, and Paige Yagodinski, who averaged 3.7 points per game and contributed in a big way when it came to the intangibles she brought to the table.

Adding to Beaver Dam’s advantage over much of the field is that with so many talented, experienced upperclassmen, the Golden Beavers are well positioned to endure some of the pitfalls of the pandemic such as a limited summer season and team chemistry issues in general.