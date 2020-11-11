GIRLS BASKETBALL: Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke officially commits to Wisconsin in front of parade of cars congratulating her

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly left its fingerprints all over 2020, with almost no event, area of life or experience in general untouched.

Maty Wilke’s signing day celebration Wednesday night didn’t slip through the cracks, either. But as it turns out, that made things pretty unique compared to how they otherwise would have been.

In front of a small crowd of close family and friends outside her house and then a caravan of cars driving by to congratulate her afterward, the senior on Beaver Dam’s prep girls basketball team — one of the country’s top recruits in her class — officially committed to the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball program, signing an NCAA National Letter of Intent on the first day athletes were allowed to do so.

“It was a total surprise to me,” Wilke said of the car parade in her honor. “The community of Beaver Dam has been supporting me since I was little and just to be able to have them watch me for four more years after high school means so much. I was tearing up just seeing these people drive by, and I didn’t even see a lot of the faces. But just knowing that they’re supporting me means a lot.”