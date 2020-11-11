 Skip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke officially commits to Wisconsin in front of parade of cars congratulating her
date 2020-11-11

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly left its fingerprints all over 2020, with almost no event, area of life or experience in general untouched.

Maty Wilke’s signing day celebration Wednesday night didn’t slip through the cracks, either. But as it turns out, that made things pretty unique compared to how they otherwise would have been.

In front of a small crowd of close family and friends outside her house and then a caravan of cars driving by to congratulate her afterward, the senior on Beaver Dam’s prep girls basketball team — one of the country’s top recruits in her class — officially committed to the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball program, signing an NCAA National Letter of Intent on the first day athletes were allowed to do so.

“It was a total surprise to me,” Wilke said of the car parade in her honor. “The community of Beaver Dam has been supporting me since I was little and just to be able to have them watch me for four more years after high school means so much. I was tearing up just seeing these people drive by, and I didn’t even see a lot of the faces. But just knowing that they’re supporting me means a lot.”

Wilke was joined in signing a letter of intent on Wednesday by teammates Paige Hodgson and Natalie Jens. The former committed to DI Northern Kentucky University while the latter will be moving on to DII Minnesota State Morehead.

Beaver Dam girls volleyball player Haley Allen also signed a letter of intent to move and play in college at DII University of Illinois-Springfield.

Maty Wilke Signing Congratulations Caravan

Maty Wilke (standing at the front of the driveway), who will be a senior on the Beaver Dam girls basketball team this winter, waves as cars pass by to congratulate her on Wednesday night at her home during a surprise COVID-19-friendly party to honor her for signing an NCAA National Letter of Intent to continue her career as a member of the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team beginning in 2021-22.
Maty Wilke (middle), who will be a senior on the Beaver Dam girls basketball team this winter, is pictured with teammates Paige Hodgson (left) and Natalie Jens after Wilke signed an NCAA National Letter of Intent on Wednesday niight to continue her basketball career as a member of the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team beginning in the 2021-22 season. Hodgson also signed a letter of intent to play for DI Northern Kentucky University and Jens did the same for DII Minnesota State Morehead.
Beaver Dam High School athletic director Melissa Gehring (back right) and her kids drive by Maty Wilke's house to congratulate Wilke for signing an NCAA National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team beginning in the 2021-22 season.
A collage of pictures from Maty Wilke's career on the Beaver Dam girls basketball team is displayed at a gathering at her home to honor her on Wednesday night as she signed an NCAA National Letter of Intent to continue her career as a member of the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team beginning in the 2021-22 season.
Maty Wilke, who will be a senior on the Beaver Dam girls basketball team this winter, is pictured at the end of her family's driveway as cars of friends and family drive by on Wednesday night to congratulate her for signing an NCAA National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career as a member of the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team beginning in 2021-22. 
Beaver Dam senior Maty Wilke (right) thanks her friends and family for coming out to congratulate her for signing an NCAAA National Letter of Intent on Wednesday night to continue her basketball career as a member of the University of Wisconsin women's basietball team beginning in the 2021-22 season. Also pictured is Maty's mom, Aly (left).
Paige Hodgson Signing Day

Paige Hodgson (middle), who will be a senior on the Beaver Dam girls basketball team, signs her NCAA National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career at Division I Northern Kentucky University beginnining in 2021-22.
