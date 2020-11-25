GIRLS BASKETBALL: Dodgeland hoping experience, lack of roster turnover lead to big leap in 2020-21

Meantime, Firari also made the awards list as a sophomore and now as a junior is looking to improve upon the 11.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game she averaged in 2019-20.

Joining those two as returnees will be seniors Bria Cramer (5.5 points, 5.1 rebounds per game) and Mya Schreier (2.0, 3.3) and juniors Brielle Blome (3.7, 3.1) and Elizabeth Knueppel (1.6, 2.1). And also mixing into the fold will be sophomore newcomers Jenna Hodgson and Madee Peplinski.

Dodgeland finished 8-14 overall last year and for the second year in a row made it out of the regional quarterfinals before falling in the semifinals. The Trojans record, however, is underscored by the fact their average margin of defeat was only 4 points as they put up 40 points per game while allowing 44 per contest in the 22 contests.

They’ve been a team on the rise for a couple years now, as their 12-12 record in 2018-19 was their first non-losing season since they also were 12-12 in 2012-13.

And with only the two seniors on the roster, that means, while there will be some turnover next year there won’t be much of it all.

Hinrichsen said he expects the Trojans to compete with Oakfield, Oshkosh Lourdes and Hustisford for the conference title this year.

And with a solid core in place, momentum from this season could very well carry over into the future as Dodgeland looks to establish a winning culture in the new decade.

