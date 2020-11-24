GIRLS BASKETBALL: Experience, talent have Waupun eyeying succesful defense of league title

Tim Aalsma is not shy about his expectations for this season.

“Championship,” the coach of Waupun’s prep girls basketball team said in response to a preseason survey, referring to the Warriors’ goal of finishing atop the East Central Conference for a second straight year.

He’s got no reason to be shy about it either. The Warriors are, in fact, the favorites — and it’s no secret, either, considering they return six varsity players, four of them starters.

They also return the best player in the league in junior Abbie Aalsma, who was the recipient of the ECC’s Player of the Year award in 2019-20 after leading the conference in scoring at 19.5 points per game.

She also won the ECC Player of the Year award as a freshman in 2018-19 and last season was chosen as fourth team all-state by the Associated Press among girls from all five divisions and first team all-state in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. In addition to her scoring mark, she also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.