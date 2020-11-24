GIRLS BASKETBALL: Experience, talent have Waupun eyeying succesful defense of league title

Tim Aalsma is not shy about his expectations for this season.
“Championship,” the coach of Waupun’s prep girls basketball team said in response to a preseason survey, referring to the Warriors’ goal of finishing atop the East Central Conference for a second straight year.
He’s got no reason to be shy about it either. The Warriors are, in fact, the favorites — and it’s no secret, either, considering they return six varsity players, four of them starters.
They also return the best player in the league in junior Abbie Aalsma, who was the recipient of the ECC’s Player of the Year award in 2019-20 after leading the conference in scoring at 19.5 points per game.
She also won the ECC Player of the Year award as a freshman in 2018-19 and last season was chosen as fourth team all-state by the Associated Press among girls from all five divisions and first team all-state in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. In addition to her scoring mark, she also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Abbie, who has made a verbal committment to NCAA Division I program Illinois State, is sitting on 981 career points entering the year, which for Waupun is scheduled to begin a week from tonight at home against ECC rival Ripon. She would reach the milestone mark of 1,000 if she hit her scoring average from last season, but if not, she would almost certainly do so in the next game on Dec. 4 at Plymouth.
The Warriors finished 21-3 overall last year and lost in the regional finals, failing to advance to sectionals for the first time in Tim Aalsma’s three-year tenure as coach. He enters year four with a 54-20 mark.
Also back for the Warriors is junior Naomi Aalsma, who received honorable mention all-ECC accolades last year after averaging 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Senior guard Delaney Stelsel returns after averaging 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per game and fellow senior guard McKenna Cunningham also is back having scored 4.3 points per game in 2019-20.
Junior Gaby Matamoros is a 6-footer who gives the Warriors a good player in the paint and she returns after averaging 5.5 points and 4.5 rebounds last season. Junior forward Cecilia Theune averaged 2.7 rebounds as a sophomore a year ago.
The Warriors also will gain the contributions of freshman guard Gracie Gopalan and 6-foot freshman Kayl Peterson.
Tim Aalsma said in response to the survey that his team’s strengths are that “we have a number of different players who can score at all three levels (outside, mid-range and inside)” and that good team culture — the older and younger players all on the same page and getting along with a common goal in mind — has been the bedrock of the program’s success in recent years.
Waupun was scheduled to open the season tonight on the road at Watertown Luther Prep but that game has been canceled.
