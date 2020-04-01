GIRLS BASKETBALL: Horicon's Marvin leads plethora of area players in All-Trailways East honors

There probably was no player more important to the Horicon prep girls basketball team than Payton Marvin. As it turns out, there was also no one better in the Trailways East Conference.
The senior guard led the league in scoring at 22.9 points a game this season, while helping the Marshladies to a 9-3 conference record, which was good enough for second place behind conference champion Oakfield (11-1). Marvin's role in Horicon's success didn't go unnoticed, as the conference coaches recently picked her as not only a unanimous All-Trailways East Conference first team pick, but also the conference's Player of the Year.
“Fish was everything to us,” Horicon coach John LeBlanc said, calling Marvin by her nickname. “She brought poise. She brought experience. She brought leadership, but more importantly, she brought a quality of play that was just head and shoulders above everybody else in the conference.
“I thought she was hands down player of the year.”
Marvin scored her 1,000th career point during her team's 75-44 victory over Wayland back on Feb. 11. Marvin was the only player in the Trailways East to average 20 or more points a game, and she scored in double figures in all but one conference game this season.
“To me, that was outstanding,” LeBlanc said. “She was just a phenomenal, phenomenal player. She built on last year. She was the only junior to be named first-team all-conference (last season). Coming back, we knew we had a chance to have a great season, not only on an individual level, but on a team level.”
Marvin was also a do-it-all type. She was second on the team in rebounds with 5.7 per game, and assists with 2.7 per contest. She also led Horicon in assists with 2.5 per game.
Central Wisconsin Christian junior Jolie Schouten joined Marvin on the All-Trailways East first team. She finished with 11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 steals a game, helping lead the Crusaders to a tie for third place in the conference with a 6-6 record.
“Jolie is a very dynamic player who impacts both ends of the floor,” Crusader coach Mark Vander Werff said. “Jolie is one of the top players in the conference in turning defense into offense, which is evident in her ranking fourth in the conference in steals and 10th in points.
“Jolie is typically the focus of the other teams’ defense and consistently draws our opponents’ top on-ball defender.”
Dodgeland sophomore Adrianne Bader and Hustisford senior Alisha Peplinksi also received first-team honors. Bader led the Trojans with 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds a game. Peplinksi finished the season averaging 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds a game.
Landing on the All-Trailways East Conference second team were Horicon seniors Karissa Labbs and Nicole Jongebloed. Laabs led the conference with 5 assists a game to go along with 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals a contest. Jongebloed led the conference with 9.6 rebounds a game. She also averaged 11 points and 2.3 assists a game.
“We had three players in the top 10 (of the conference) in scoring,” LeBlanc said. “Fish scored 505 total points this year and each one of those girls set individual records at Horicon. Fish got 1,000 points, obviously. Nicole broke the rebounding record this year with 791 career rebounds. She’s the only player to have 700, and Karissa not only (has) the career assist total for Horicon, but also the highest 3-point percentage in a career at the end of the season. This year she shot 48% from 3-point land and for her career, it’s 44.5%. I don’t think that will ever be matched.”
Hustisford sophomore Rylie Collien and Wayland junior Aryanna Oestreicher also landed on the second team. Collien averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and four steals a game for Hustisford. Oestreicher led the Big Red with 15.6 points and 2.8 steals a game.
Central Wisconsin Christian had three players earn honorable mention in the Trailways East Conference in senior Autumn Zuhlke, sophomore Shelby Buwalda and freshman Kaitlyn Vander Werff. Other area players earning honorable mention were Horicon senior Allison Tillema, Hustisford senior Julia Leinen and Dodgeland sophomore Miarnda Firari.
