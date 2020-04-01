GIRLS BASKETBALL: Horicon's Marvin leads plethora of area players in All-Trailways East honors

There probably was no player more important to the Horicon prep girls basketball team than Payton Marvin. As it turns out, there was also no one better in the Trailways East Conference.

The senior guard led the league in scoring at 22.9 points a game this season, while helping the Marshladies to a 9-3 conference record, which was good enough for second place behind conference champion Oakfield (11-1). Marvin's role in Horicon's success didn't go unnoticed, as the conference coaches recently picked her as not only a unanimous All-Trailways East Conference first team pick, but also the conference's Player of the Year.

“Fish was everything to us,” Horicon coach John LeBlanc said, calling Marvin by her nickname. “She brought poise. She brought experience. She brought leadership, but more importantly, she brought a quality of play that was just head and shoulders above everybody else in the conference.

“I thought she was hands down player of the year.”

Marvin scored her 1,000th career point during her team's 75-44 victory over Wayland back on Feb. 11. Marvin was the only player in the Trailways East to average 20 or more points a game, and she scored in double figures in all but one conference game this season.