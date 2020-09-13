GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's Breunig commits to Winona State

Sauk Prairie senior Naomi Breunig announced on Twitter on Saturday that she has committed to Winona State University and plans to play women’s basketball.
Breunig, a 5-foot-10 senior guard/wing, averaged 17 points per game on the way to earning first-team All-Badger North Conference honors last season. She was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area Girls Basketball team.
“She was definitely a scoring threat, as well as one of the leading scorers in the conference,” said Sauk Prairie head coach Amber Fiene, who stepped down in the offseason. “She was hard for other teams to slow down because her scoring came in a variety of areas — transition, 3-pointers and from the free-throw line.
“She also has stepped up her defensive game, which allowed her to score a lot more in transition as our team was applying a lot more pressure and getting more tips and steals throughout the season.”
Sauk Prairie finished 13-11, including 5-9 in conference play, last season. Sauk Prairie, seeded sixth, defeated 11th-seeded Portage 68-37 and lost to third-seeded Reedsburg 63-33 in WIAA Division 2 postseason play.
Winona State is an NCAA Division II program located in Winona, Minn.
Breunig tweeted: “Excited to announce my commitment to play basketball for Coach Ballard and Coach Wurtz at Winona State University! Go Warriors!!”
Scott Ballard is Winona State’s coach and Ana Wurtz is an assistant.
Breunig also plays soccer and tennis at Sauk Prairie.
