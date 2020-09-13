GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie's Breunig commits to Winona State

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sauk Prairie senior Naomi Breunig announced on Twitter on Saturday that she has committed to Winona State University and plans to play women’s basketball.

Breunig, a 5-foot-10 senior guard/wing, averaged 17 points per game on the way to earning first-team All-Badger North Conference honors last season. She was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area Girls Basketball team.

“She was definitely a scoring threat, as well as one of the leading scorers in the conference,” said Sauk Prairie head coach Amber Fiene, who stepped down in the offseason. “She was hard for other teams to slow down because her scoring came in a variety of areas — transition, 3-pointers and from the free-throw line.

“She also has stepped up her defensive game, which allowed her to score a lot more in transition as our team was applying a lot more pressure and getting more tips and steals throughout the season.”

Sauk Prairie finished 13-11, including 5-9 in conference play, last season. Sauk Prairie, seeded sixth, defeated 11th-seeded Portage 68-37 and lost to third-seeded Reedsburg 63-33 in WIAA Division 2 postseason play.

Winona State is an NCAA Division II program located in Winona, Minn.