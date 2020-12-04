GIRLS BASKETBALL: Waupun, Randolph, Fall River all net victories Friday

Abbie Aalsma finished led with 15 and her sister, Naomi, had 13 to help the Waupun prep girls basketball team defeat Plymouth 57-37 and East Central Conference action.
Waupun’s Kayl Petersen put up 13 points while Gracie Gopalan also had eight points in the Warriors’ victory. Gopalan led with five assists and she and Abbie Aalsma had five rebounds. Peterson led with six rebounds.
RANDOLPH 91, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 27
Rylea Alvin had a double-double (12 points, 14 rebounds) while Jorey Buwalda (19 points) and her sister Presley Buwalda (13) led the Rockets to a Trailways West Conference blowout.
Randolph’s Maddie DeVries also had 12 points while Abby Ratsma had nine. Brianne Baird finished with seven points while Carizma Muth and Mya Moldenhauer both had six points.
Cambria-Friesland’s Haley Olson led her team with eight points while Kennedy Smit had five and Alyssa Raley finished with four.
CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHRISTIAN 52, HORICON 19
Emma Hoffman had 12 points to lead the Crusaders to a Trailways West Conference win over Horicon while KK Vander Werf led the way on the glass with nine rebounds.
Shelby Buwalda had eight points and five assists while Elise Ritzema had eight points and eight rebounds as CWC improved to 2-1 on the year and 1-1 in league play.
FALL RIVER 47, PARDEEVILLE 46
The Lady Pirates just squeeked out of Pardeeville with a victory thanks to Belle Gregorio who led with 12 points. Becca Tramburg finished with eight points and Paige Servidone had seven. Both Anna Doolittle and Areena Schultz finished with five points apiece. Jade Richardson had four points for Fall River.
