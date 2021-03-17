GIRLS HOOPS: Aalsma tabbed as Player of Year in ECC; three others for Waupun honored by league

Abbie Aalsma entered the 2020-21 prep girls basketball season having won the East Central Conference Player of the Year award as a freshman and then again last year as a sophomore.

Make it a perfect three-for-three.

The Waupun junior had another dynamite year, leading the league in scoring (19.9 points per game) while finishing fourth in assists (3.3) and steals (2.9) en route to once again being chosen as the best of the bunch in the ECC.

Aalsma was also announced on Monday night as a second team All-State selection, an award that encompasses all five divisions. The 5-foot-9 guard, who has verbally committed to NCAA Division I Illinois State University, wasted little time in showing that she was poised for a big season, putting 30 points, 4 assists and 3 steals in a season-opening 90-45 win over Ripon on Dec. 1.

That would end up being her single-game high-water mark for scoring, but she never put up less than double-digits and scored 20 or more in 12 of Waupun's 22 contests.

Her best effort in terms of distributing was when she put up a double-double in a 61-25 victory over Winneconne on Dec. 21, going for 18 points and 10 assists. She also had a double-double in a 59-26 win over Kewaskum on Dec. 8, when she had 15 points and a season-high 10 rebounds.