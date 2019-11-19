WAUPUN – Waupun sophomore Abbie Aalsma had never heard someone call her Prime Time before.
That is until she hit her third 3-pointer of the night to give the Waupun prep girls basketball team a 16-point lead in Tuesday’s season opener against Columbus.
Aalsma definitely had the hot hand, as she led the Warriors with 29 points on their way to a 68-35 drubbing of the Cardinals.
She clearly likes the new nickname.
“Yeah, it’s cool,” she said. “It makes me want to make more (points).”
The Cardinals dreaded guarding Aalsma all night long, as she made five triples, including three straight to make it 21-5 with 11:15 remaining in the first half. She ended the first half by scoring the Warriors’ final seven points, giving her 22 points in the half, and helping them head into the break with a 43-16 lead.
“She’s good. She’s a very, very good player,” Columbus coach Tim Dworak said. “There’s a reason why she’s a Division 1 athlete right now. You just saw it tonight. She can knock down the 3. She can take you off the dribble. That’s a hard person to guard.
“If you can match someone up one on one with her, I’d like to see who that is playing defense, because not many people are going to stop her one on one.”
Waupun coach Tim Aalsma, Abbie’s father, said his daughter’s success came off of her teammates feeding her the ball, as well some of the other things they do around her.
“She’s just the recipient of some great team play,” he said. “We move the ball well and other pieces can do a lot of things for us. You can’t just key in on her for us anymore. Peyton (McGinnis) can score it. Naomi (Aalsma) can score it. Gaby (Matamoros) can score it inside. McKenna (Cunningham) is playing very well. Those shots that she made were great, but it all comes with the idea that she’s getting good looks because you’ve got to stop the other pieces.”
McGinnis finished with 22 points for the Warriors, which was a great compliment to Abbie.
“Peyton is so good at finding (open shots) and she’s strong,” Tim Aalsma said. “She can find her way into the lane and she’s a really good decision maker. We trust her in those.”
Cunningham finished with five points and a team-high four steals. The Warriors finished with 10 steals on the night and turned most of them into transition points.
“Our goal tonight was to push it,” Abbie said. “Every time we got a steal with our new defense, we pushed it. We have two converters that just run past to get a shot. That’s what we’ve been doing and it’s working.”
Tim Aalsma said the Warriors success on defense in the first half was because of their energy and the defensive mindset new assistant coach Dan Wucherer brings to practice, along with an extra emphasis on playing on the end of the court during practice.
“The kids are dreaming about it at night because we focus on it in practice so much,” Tim Aalsma said. “That’s been with a nice addition of coach Dan Wucherer this year. He’s our defensive guy and he’s bought into that. I appreciate that he can bring that effort, that attitude and that mindset to practice. Our defense is playing really good, which of course leads into the transition baskets.”
In the second half, the Cardinals picked up their game. Emma Paulson swished two 3-pointers to finish with a team-high nine points. Taylor Zittel had a 6-point stretch to cut the deficit to 68-29 with 5:47 left. Zittel finished with eight points.
“In the first half we were struggling with the pressure of their defense,” Dworak said. “In the second half we moved the ball a little bit better and controlled the ball a little bit better. They didn’t get so many hands on the ball and we got passes out to where we needed to, and we got some good looks.
“We had some nice looks, we’ve just got to put the ball in the hole and not turn the ball over. That’s one of our problems right now in the first half.”
Columbus freshman Mikenna Boettcher had a steal and an easy layup to cut it to 68-32 with 1:10 left and freshman Grace Kahl ended the scoring with a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left to make it 68-35.
“The freshmen impressed me in the second half with some of their defensive pressure and their ability to get up and down the floor a little bit, which is nice to see,” Dworak said.
WAUPUN 68, COLUMBUS 35
Columbus 16 19 — 35
Waupun 43 25 — 68
COLUMBUS (35) — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Aurora Toutant 1 0-1 2, Abbi Olson 0 1-2 1, Amy Theilen 1 1-2 3, Taylor Zittel 3 2-4 9, Grace Kahl 1 0-0 3, Mikenna Boettcher 1 3-4 5, Emma Paulson 3 0-0 8, Jaiden Dornaus 1 1-2 4. Totals: 11 8-15 35.
WAUPUN (68) — (fgm ftm-fta pts) McKenna Cunningham 2 1-2 5, Naomi Aalsma 0 2-2 2, Abbie Aalsma 12 0-0 29, Miah Stelsel 1 0-0 2, Jacey Davis 1 0-0 2 Gaby Matamoros 2 0-0 4, Delaney Stelsel 1 0-0 2, Peyton McGinnis 9 3-5 22. Totals: 28 6-9 68.
3-pointers: C 5 (Emma Paulson 2, Jaiden Dornaus 1, Grace Kahl 1, Taylor Zittel 1), W 6 (Abbie Aalsma 5, Peyton McGinnis 1). Total fouls: C 8, W 19. Fouled out: none.
