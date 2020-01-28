GIRLS HOOPS: Anderson's buzzer beater helps Oakfield beat Horicon, 61-59

HORICON — With 33 seconds left, and the game tied at 59, Oakfield’s prep girls basketball team chose to run out the clock, hoping for the final shot in Tuesday’s Trailways East Conference contest against Horicon.
The Marshladies played solid defense in the final seconds before the Oaks’ Jenna Anderson floated up a prayer in the paint. It felt like an eternity as fans at Horicon High School waited for the ball to fall.
Unfortunately for the hometown crowd, the ball hit nothing but net and gave the Oaks a 61-59 victory, which put them in first place ahead of the Marshladies in the race for the conference title.
“Oakfield deserves all the credit in the world,” Horicon coach John LeBlanc said. “They gave us a tough game. They always do. We knew coming in this game was going to be for first place in the conference. Whatever they drew up in the huddle, they got a girl open and she hit the shot. My hat’s off to them.”
Anderson finished with just seven points for the Oaks (12-4, 7-0 Trailways East), but five came in the second half.
After trailing 31-28 at halftime, Payton Marvin and Karissa Laabs both hit triples to give Horicon (10-4, 7-2) a 34-31 advantage, sparking a 9-2 run that gave Horicon a 37-33 lead with 16:20 remaining.
“We were getting shots in the first half, they just weren’t falling for us,” LeBlanc said. “I told the girls at halftime to stay patient, stay poised and the shots we can get, we will start hitting those shots. We started doing that early in the second half.”
Both Laabs and Marvin hit four 3-pointers in the game and finished with 19 and 15 points apiece.
“What can you say about Riss (Laabs) and Fish (Marvin) that haven’t already been said already,” LeBlanc said, referring to Laabs and Marvin by their nicknames. “They’re our snipers out there. They’re offensive minded and they have freedom to get any shot they want. I trust them to take any shot that they want.”
A free throw by Anderson with 1:58 gone by in the second half followed by a putback four seconds later started a 10-0 run for the Oaks to put them back on top at 43-37 with 13:22 left.
Oakfield’s Mya Lamonska, who had a team-high 19 points, later hit a triple to make it 49-42 with 9:42 left. And 12 seconds later, the Oaks’ Aryn Uttendorfer, who finished with 11 points, stole the ball at halfcourt for an easy layup to make it 51-42.
“When they’re making shots, they’re a tough team,” LeBlanc said. “I think when you look on paper, I think Oakfield can fool you when you look at what they’re shooting statically. But you throw the stats out when you go out there and play the game. I think Aryn had a game. I think the entire team hit shots, but we were hoping to give them contested looks. Some of them they hit and some of them they didn’t.”
Things looked bleak for the Marshladies, but Emily Haslow’s jumper with 9:05 to go started an 11-0 run that put them back on top at 53-51 with 4:37 left.
The Oaks eventually tied the game at 57 when Lamonska got a layup to drop with 2:48 left. Lamonska then hit two free throws with 46 seconds left before Nicole Jongebloed, who finished with six points, made two more free throws to tie the game at 59.
Things started out well for the Marshladies as they went on a 9-0 run to begin the game. The momentum didn’t last long as the Oaks got hot and eventually took a 13-12 lead when Anderson got a steal and a layup to fall with 9:36 remaining in the first half.
Both teams traded baskets after that before the Oaks went on a 11-3 run to take a 24-17 advantage with 3 minutes left.
Horicon caught up with 1:28 to go when Laabs swished a triple to cut the deficit to 25-24, but just 26 seconds later, Oakfield’s Gremminger answered with a trey of her own to make it 28-24 with 1:02 left before the half.
After Horicon’s Abi Streeter made one-of-two free throws, Oakfield’s Uttendorfer hit a triple to make it 31-25 with 10 seconds left. Laabs answered back with a 3 of her own to cut the Horicon deficit to 31-28 heading into halftime.
Horicon struggled with the full-court pressure put on by Oakfield, but the Oaks never caused a 10-second violation throughout the game.
“We knew if we were just patient, I think Oakfield does a really good job of making teams make mistakes, and if we could limit our mistakes, take our time, look for what we want to do, we would have some success,” LeBlanc said. “That was really our strategy going in. Let’s not hurt ourselves.”
OAKFIELD 61, HORICON 59</&hspag3>
Oakfield 31 30 - 61
Horicon 28 31 - 59
OAKFIELD (61) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Aryn Uttendorfer 4 0-0 11, Jenna Anderson 3 1-2 7, bi Streeter 3 1-4 7, Mya Lamonska 7 3-4 19, JJ Gremminger 5 0-0 13, Vada Hofman 1 0-0 2, Emily Primeau 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-10 61.
HORICON (59) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Emily Haslow 4 0-0 9, Jordan Bauer 1 0-0 3, Paige Boeck 1 4-6 6, Payton Marvin 4 3-5 15, Karissa Laabs 6 3-3 19, Nicole Jongebloed 2 2-2 6, Allison Tillema 0 1-3 1. Totals 18 13-19 59.
3-pointers: O 8 (Aryn Uttendorfer 3, Mya Lamonska 2, JJ Gremminger 3), H 10 (Emily Haslow 1, Jordan Bauer 1, Payton Marvin 4, Karissa Laabs 4). Total fouls: O 21, H 13. Fouled out: none.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.