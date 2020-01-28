GIRLS HOOPS: Anderson's buzzer beater helps Oakfield beat Horicon, 61-59

Both Laabs and Marvin hit four 3-pointers in the game and finished with 19 and 15 points apiece.

“What can you say about Riss (Laabs) and Fish (Marvin) that haven’t already been said already,” LeBlanc said, referring to Laabs and Marvin by their nicknames. “They’re our snipers out there. They’re offensive minded and they have freedom to get any shot they want. I trust them to take any shot that they want.”

A free throw by Anderson with 1:58 gone by in the second half followed by a putback four seconds later started a 10-0 run for the Oaks to put them back on top at 43-37 with 13:22 left.

Oakfield’s Mya Lamonska, who had a team-high 19 points, later hit a triple to make it 49-42 with 9:42 left. And 12 seconds later, the Oaks’ Aryn Uttendorfer, who finished with 11 points, stole the ball at halfcourt for an easy layup to make it 51-42.

“When they’re making shots, they’re a tough team,” LeBlanc said. “I think when you look on paper, I think Oakfield can fool you when you look at what they’re shooting statically. But you throw the stats out when you go out there and play the game. I think Aryn had a game. I think the entire team hit shots, but we were hoping to give them contested looks. Some of them they hit and some of them they didn’t.”

