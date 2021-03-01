GIRLS HOOPS: Assistant coach's old warm-up jacket helps CF with team bonding

Gail Schneider had her old Cambria-Friesland basketball warm-up jacket collecting dust in her closet for the last 31 years.
The last time she wore it was in 1990, when she was a senior for the Hilltoppers. Upon Schneider's graduation, the jacket was hung up and never saw the light of day until mid-December during this season’s prep girls basketball season.
Schneider, who has three nieces (senior Emma Gove, freshmen Emma Gove and Jenna Pulver) on the Hilltoppers, asked to be an assistant coach this year. In the first couple weeks, the self-proclaimed cheerleader felt like she needed to do something to help take the edge off. She found the perfect thing in the back of one of her closets.
“It just something I came up with on a whim one day,” Schneider said. “It’s been in my closet, looking at me, and I thought it needed to go to use somehow. It was still in decent shape.”
The old warm-up jacket — which has the Hilltoppers’ logo with the saying ‘Hustling Hilltoppers” on the back — was still in decent shape, with only her name on the front left missing the letter “i.”
Schneider said she thought the jacket could be a motivator for the girls on the team to “get them to laugh and take the edge off.” She originally wanted to wait for a big moment, but after the team’s fifth game, she decided a Dec. 18 meeting against visiting Markesan would be just fine.
Sophomore Lindsay Drews recalled her coach coming into the locker room and telling the team to pick one player to get this plastic bag that was filled with some type of red clothing. The team chose Drews, who realized it was her coach’s former warm-up jacket.
“She had a speech about back in her day the boys only had the honor of playing on Friday night,” Drews said. “That night we were playing on a Friday night, so she said we should’ve felt better about ourselves because we were able to play on a Friday night.”
Prior to the Markesan game, Schneider explained that she would precede each game with a story about her playing days. The girl selected to wear the jacket was responsible with coming up with words of advice and deciding who wore the jacket next.
Before passing the jacket to Drews, Schneider's words of wisdom revolved around taking pride in the team.
“This is what I had to wear in my day, but it was just of pride of your team, pride of your school and be proud and we’re going to have a good laugh with this jacket,” she said. “Hopefully it will have a little bit of team bonding with it.”
However, the new tradition almost never happened because Drews lost the jacket the same night she received it. After the Hilltoppers' 46-38 loss to Markesan, Drews went out to eat with some friends. When she returned home, the jacket wasn’t with her.
“I thought I lost it, but I didn’t. I was freaking out,” said Drews, who had just left it in her friend’s car and was able to retrieve it the following day.
It soon became a special tradition for the players, who enjoyed the ceremony of taking the jacket off, placing it on their teammate and taking photos with them.
“I think it did mean a lot to the team because I think it brought us together,” Drews said. “It was a fun thing to do in a way. … It was a team-bonding moment."
Drews swapped the jacket with Ava Gove the following Monday against Johnson Creek, with the advice being, “You have to play your hardest because, with COVID, you didn’t know if it would be your last game or not.”
Players were allowed to wear the jacket for warm-ups, on the bus, in the locker room or just waiting for the game to start. Schneider said it also was placed on the bench behind the players during games.
“Some of us were even scared to wear it for warmups, because obviously we don’t want to sweat in it and wreck it,” said senior Alexis Johnson, who received the jacket from Emma on Jan. 12 when the Hilltoppers played Central Wisconsin Christian with the simple wisdom of “playing your hardest.” “I know when I brought it home, I made sure to hang it up because I didn’t want to wreck it or ruin it.”
Johnson said all 12 girls on the team felt it was “an honor to wear it. Obviously, it’s really cool because it had history.” She put the jacket on Pulver for a Jan. 14 game against Rio.
“It was probably different for each person,” Johnson said. “I just went off who I thought needed the jacket — like needed an extra little confidence booster that day.”
Johnson’s advice to Pulver was “play every game like it’s your last,” which ended up meaning a little more to Johnson, who broke her nose against Fall River on Jan. 21 and missed the last five games of the season.
Many of the words of advice focused on playing hard and seizing the moment, but Johnson, Drews and Schneider each felt the jacket helped the team bond.
“I think it made us trust each other more on the court in a way because it brought us together before the game,” Drews said. “We were all together and working well together.”
“I think that would give us a good vibe as a team and put us in a better mood,” Johnson added.
Johnson said Schneider was important for the Hilltoppers because she made the season — in which the Hilltoppers went 7-18 overall and finished 1-6 in the Trailways West Conference — more fun than what the records indicated.
“She always lightened the mood,” Johnson said. “She always gave us energy. There were times that we’d be down in a game and she’d be hyping us up. She’d make me focus. She was always encouraging us. I think she was really important for us this year.
“She would always calm us down if we were frazzled. She would help us in a time out and calm us down. She would always say, ‘Just play and have fun.’
“That’s the line that sticks with me, ‘Just have fun and play basketball. No matter what happens, just make sure you’re having fun.’ Those were words that she always told us. I think that was really important to hear.”
Alana Braaksma 2.jpg
Alana Braaksma.jpg
Alexis Johnson and Emma Grove.jpg
Alyssa Raley and Jenna Pulver 2.jpg
Alyssa Raley and Jenna Pulver.jpg
Ava Grove and Lindsay Drews.jpg
Taryn Smits
CF pic 2
CF photo 1
Haley Olson and Emma Grove.jpg
Jordan Olson and Kennedy Smit.jpg
Keightlyn Dykstra and Taryn Smits.jpg
Lindsay Drews 2.jpg
Lindsay Drews
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.