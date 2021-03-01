GIRLS HOOPS: Assistant coach's old warm-up jacket helps CF with team bonding

Johnson said all 12 girls on the team felt it was “an honor to wear it. Obviously, it’s really cool because it had history.” She put the jacket on Pulver for a Jan. 14 game against Rio.

“It was probably different for each person,” Johnson said. “I just went off who I thought needed the jacket — like needed an extra little confidence booster that day.”

Johnson’s advice to Pulver was “play every game like it’s your last,” which ended up meaning a little more to Johnson, who broke her nose against Fall River on Jan. 21 and missed the last five games of the season.

Many of the words of advice focused on playing hard and seizing the moment, but Johnson, Drews and Schneider each felt the jacket helped the team bond.

“I think it made us trust each other more on the court in a way because it brought us together before the game,” Drews said. “We were all together and working well together.”

“I think that would give us a good vibe as a team and put us in a better mood,” Johnson added.

Johnson said Schneider was important for the Hilltoppers because she made the season — in which the Hilltoppers went 7-18 overall and finished 1-6 in the Trailways West Conference — more fun than what the records indicated.