John Stettbacher — who spent last season as an assistant coach in Horicon — thought when he first took the head coach position with the Cambria-Friesland prep girls basketball team that the Hilltoppers were a very balanced squad.
That balance showed in Thursday’s non-conference game as four Hilltoppers scored in double figures to thump Wayland 67-32.
“We’re pretty balanced,” Stettbacher said. “I feel like I can put anybody in and we’re not losing anything.”
That showed as Haley Olson and Morgan Jones led the Hilltoppers with 13 points apiece, while Alexis Johnson added 12 points and Alyssa Raley contributed with 10 points.
After Aryanna Oestreicher’s steal and easy layup tied the game up at 7 for Wayland with 11:53 remaining in the first half, Cambria-Friesland’s Valeria Martinez hit a jumper 17 seconds later that started a 12-0 run for the Hilltoppers to make it 19-7.
“We pressured the ball,” Stettbacher said of what led to the big run. “We pressed them a little bit and made them make errors. We got a few easy shots.”
Wayland coach Carl Michaletz said his team played good defense early in the game.
“I thought we were really moving our feet, getting through screens, played tough, but as we started to stop communicating and just didn’t get around screens, that’s when we gave them a bunch of open looks,” Michaletz said. “That’s when they really capitalized and started to kill us.”
Oestreicher finished with 14 points while teammate Tamaki Hashiramoto led with 17. Hashiramoto — who made three triples — hit her second 3-pointer of the night at 6:35 to stop the 12-0 run to make it 19-10.
“They’re the ones we’re going to go to every time,” Michaletz said. “Aryanna played pretty well. She played some good defense in the early going. She struggled with her shot a little bit, but I think that will come. She’s our best shooter for sure. Tamaki gets hot. She can get on a hot streak and hit 3s.”
Olson answered with a triple of her own shortly after that, helping the Hilltoppers close out the first half on a 14-5 run to go up 33-15 over the Big Red.
Michaletz took some of the blame as to why the Big Red couldn’t guard the Hilltoppers’ balanced attack when he said it was because of the lack of conditioning. However, the Big Red gave up a lot of second-chance opportunities to the Hilltoppers.
“They ended up with a lot of shots at the rim,” he said.
Johnson scored most of her 12 points from underneath the rim.
“Alexis is a good post player,” Stettbacher said. “She’s a strong rebounder for a very thin frame. She’s left handed and that really throws them off.”
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 67 , WAYLAND 32
Cambria-Friesland 33 34 — 67
Wayland 15 17 — 32
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND (67) — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Haley Olson 5 2-4 13, Alexis Johnson 6 0-1 12, Alyssa Raley 4 0-0 10, Camber Ebert 2 0-0 4, Morgan Jones 5 2-5 13, Valerie Martinez 2 0-0 4, Emma Gove 2 0-0 4, Kennedy Smit 1 1-3 3, Lindsay Drews 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 5-12 67.
WAYLAND (32) — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Aryanna Oestreicher 4 5-7 14, Tamaki Hashiramoto 6 2-4 17, Arielle Petty 0 1-6 1. Totals 10 8-19 32.
3-pointers: CF 4 (Haley Olson 1, Alyssa Raley 2 Morgan Jones 1), W 4 (Tamaki Hashiramoto 3, Aryanna Oestreicher 1). Total fouls: CF 19, W 15. Fouled out: W – Brianna Allen.
