GIRLS HOOPS: Bearder comes up from JV, off bench to spark Fall RIver to 60-53 win over Cambria-Friesland

FALL RIVER — In a back-and-forth ball game Fall River girls basketball coach Jim Doolittle was looking to gain an edge. He found it in the form of sophomore Tyra Bearder.
Bearder, a 5-6 guard who also splits time on the JV squad, erupted for 13 second-half points to spark the Pirates to a 60-53 Trailways West victory over Cambria-Friesland on Thursday night.
Bearder, who did all of her scoring after halftime, twice erased one-point deficits as she connected for a trio of 3-pointers and matched teammate Ava Rozinski for team-high scoring honors on the night.
“She really sparked us with those three 3s,” Fall River coach Jim Doolittle said of Bearder, who entered the game averaging 1.2 points per game on varsity. “I’m really pleased the way she came off the bench. We said she has the hot hand so we just let her go."
“She was huge for us. We’re struggling to score points,” he added.
The Pirates used the momentum provided by Bearder to build a seven-point advantage, but the short-handed Hilltoppers wouldn’t go away, closing the gap to 52-49 in the final minutes. But Fall River (6-11 overall, 5-6 Trailways) stymied the Hilltoppers with a full-court press and led by as many as eight, 59-51, with 1:23 to play.
Cambria-Friesland (4-12, 1-9), looking to snap a six-game losing streak, entered the game missing its number two scorer, junior Haley Olson (10 ppg), who had to sit out the game due to injury. Midway through the second half, it lost senior Alexis Johnson, who left the game after being struck in the face. In both instances, the Hilltopper bench picked up the slack.
In the see-saw first half, senior Alanah Braaksma matched teammate Alyssa Raley with seven points to help keep C-F within 28-27 at the break. Raley, a 5-8 senior, would finish the night with a game-high 15 points.
In the second half, senior Emma Gove matched Raley’s eight points in the period. Gove would finish with a career-high 13 points.
“We got some good contributions from girls we don’t normally see score a lot of points,” said Cambria-Friesland coach John Stettbacher. “Emma Gove had a very nice game and Alanah Braaskma had seven in the first half. That’s easily a career-high for her."
“We just couldn’t make the shots when we needed to at the end,” Stettbacher added.
Rozinski, a sophomore, scored eight of her 13 points in the first half for Fall River and senior Rebecca Tramburg added seven in the half as the Pirates snapped a three-game losing streak.
“I’m very pleased with how the kids came out and played tonight," Doolittle said. "They (Cambria-Friesland) gave us all we wanted.”