GIRLS HOOPS: Bearder comes up from JV, off bench to spark Fall RIver to 60-53 win over Cambria-Friesland

FALL RIVER — In a back-and-forth ball game Fall River girls basketball coach Jim Doolittle was looking to gain an edge. He found it in the form of sophomore Tyra Bearder.

Bearder, a 5-6 guard who also splits time on the JV squad, erupted for 13 second-half points to spark the Pirates to a 60-53 Trailways West victory over Cambria-Friesland on Thursday night.

Bearder, who did all of her scoring after halftime, twice erased one-point deficits as she connected for a trio of 3-pointers and matched teammate Ava Rozinski for team-high scoring honors on the night.

“She really sparked us with those three 3s,” Fall River coach Jim Doolittle said of Bearder, who entered the game averaging 1.2 points per game on varsity. “I’m really pleased the way she came off the bench. We said she has the hot hand so we just let her go."

“She was huge for us. We’re struggling to score points,” he added.

The Pirates used the momentum provided by Bearder to build a seven-point advantage, but the short-handed Hilltoppers wouldn’t go away, closing the gap to 52-49 in the final minutes. But Fall River (6-11 overall, 5-6 Trailways) stymied the Hilltoppers with a full-court press and led by as many as eight, 59-51, with 1:23 to play.