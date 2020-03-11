GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam assistant coaches more important than ever in this year's trip to state

Assistant coaches don’t often get the credit they deserve. They don’t usually shoulder much blame, either.
At least as far as the outside looking in goes, theirs is largely an anonymous role, save for the fact that their names are listed in the program and they’re seen on the bench during the game.
But for Beaver Dam’s prep girls basketball team this season, it’s the assistants — Dan Hallman, Allyson Wilke, Cory Franke, Sam Panetti and Mitch Allen — who are arguably most responsible for the Golden Beavers’ fourth straight trip to the Division 2 state tournament.
The seams could have come apart a little bit when head coach Tim Chase was away on medical leave for a little less than a month at a critical part of the year — he left on Jan. 20 for colon cancer surgery and returned as an assistant for the Badger North Conference title-clinching win at DeForest on Feb. 13 before resuming in his official role a week later vs. Reedsburg — but they didn’t.
Sadness and grief could have overwhelmed hard work and motivation, but they didn’t.
And a big reason why is because it’s a close-knit bunch.
“It’s a family,” said Chase, who is feeling good following successful surgery to remove the cancerous tumor but still working his way back to 100 percent. “We’re all different but we all bring strengths to what we do, and we all have each other’s back no matter what. We don’t always agree with each other, but we make each other better — we all push each other to become better. That’s what it’s all about. We’re not the same, and because of that it’s made us better.”
In other words, the assistants were more than capable of taking the reins — and not only that, they were taking them inspired to make sure cancer didn’t defeat their season.
“We wanted to do justice to our program and to Chase and to what we’ve become,” said Wilke, the mother of team-leading scorer (16.7 points per game) and rebounder (8.0) Maty Wilke. “We owed it to Chase and to the girls, and to ourselves and our community, to get better — to keep working hard.
“That’s probably the healthiest thing to do when something really hard hits your team. And it helped because that’s what Chase wanted us to do.”
Beaver Dam (23-3), which is seeded second at state and will face third-seeded Pewaukee (21-5) in the semifinals Friday afternoon at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, went 5-1 in Chase’s absence. The only loss was to La Crosse Aquinas (24-1), the defending D4 state champion and the favorite to win the title again this year.
That loss, by the score of 53-36 on Jan. 25 — just like the 75-51 loss four weeks earlier to Farmington, which has been ranked in the top five of Minnesota’s top division all year long — was frustrating.
But it also served as motivation.
“Obviously the goal of the game is to win, and after the loss it hurts. But ultimately we have a long season and all you can do is move past it and come back in practice to get better. I think we all learned from those losses,” said Jada Donaldson (9.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds per game), who is a finalist for the WisSports.net senior defensive player of the year award.
Added Maty Wilke, “I would agree with Jada that losing by that much really sucked. We want to play the best teams knowing that we’re going to get better from it and I think when we played those teams it was like a reality check — everyone in this room had something to work on, and we used that to push us.”
Wanting to be better than it was in its losses — Beaver Dam’s only other loss this year also was to an elite team in Evanston, one of the top teams in its division in Illinois — coupled with wanting to keep the bus rolling full steam ahead in Chase’s absence made for a very motivated bunch.
“It brought us together just knowing that we all had one goal to make Chase proud while he was gone and to be better when he came back,” said senior reserve Grace Madeiros. “So it brought us together to know we had something to work forward to and work for. We wanted to make him proud because we knew he was watching (on film).”
That’s why the emphasis by the assistants while Chase was away was to keep things as normal as possible.
“It’s a big word for the girls — it’s a hard one to take in — so initially it was hard on the girls,” Hallman said of cancer. “I think Aly and I together just decided that we weren’t really going to talk a lot about it, we were just going to be really business-like about it. We really hit it hard on the court and said, ‘Let’s do this for Chase.’
“We turned it into a motivating factor.”
The assistants also leaned on their own strengths as coaches in order to keep on winning.
“Chase has laid the foundation in this program and he’s enabled coach Wilke and myself and Cory and Mitch to be ourselves — to be our own coaches — a lot. So for us moving forward, we just had to be ourselves,” Hallman said. “And the girls bought in right away.”
Panetti, who was a key player for Columbus when it won back-to-back D2 state titles in 2002 and 2003, has been integral in the development of post players Avery Stonewall, Paige Yagodinski, Paige Hodgson — she’s post/wing combo — and Kylie Wittnebel, who are all playing large roles this year after bit roles last season.
“She’s really done a nice job bringing the posts along with their skills and mindsets,” Hallman said of Panetti.
Meantime, Wilke’s strong points as a coach are working with the guards and on team defense.
“Coach Wilke has done a lot of defensive oriented skills to bring us to the point where, at the time, we really needed to get better at defense,” Hallman said of early January, and especially throughout Chase’s absence. “Typically after Christmas like that, we’ve always made jumps here — that’s typical for a Beaver Dam team. So we just wanted to make sure we didn’t let Chase down, and bring the team along like we usually do.”
As far as Hallman goes, it was his previous time as a head coach — he led the Beaver Dam boys program from 1993 to 2000 — that was most beneficial while Chase was away.
“He was the right one to put in the lead position — just with his experience in handling big games and preparation and being able to put all the moving pieces together,” Allyson Wilke said of Hallman getting the official interim tag during Chase’s absence. “He’s very much a people person and so he’s easy to work with.”
Franke is the program’s biggest connection between the youth and high school levels.
“He spends a lot of time with our younger kids growing up, especially at the middle school age, doing a lot of the summer stuff,” Chase said. “So he’s been a good branch.”
And Allen is the newcomer this year, having just graduated from Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown.
“Mitch does a lot with our agility and quickness training in practices. The girls just think the world of him — he’s a younger guy, so he brings a lot of energy to the program,” Hallman said.
Added Allen describing the coaching staff as a whole as well as his impressions of the program now that he’s immersed in it, “I think we’re tough, composed and disciplined. We’re everything that we ask the girls to be, and we try and model that really, really well and give them a good example.
“The work and dedication from the coaching staff and players. It wasn’t a surprise — but it was kind of something where I was like, ‘I should have expected that.’ The girls, they just love the game and they want to be there. They work incredibly hard.”
They all add together to make for a top-notch staff, one that is trying to guide Beaver Dam to a fourth straight state title — which would make the program the first in state history, in any division, to win four straight. Four others have also won three straight.
They’re enjoying the ride.
“We’ve become close as friends,” Hallman said, “and I think that really helps — it goes a long way.
“We’re all a family,” Franke added. “We try to keep the traditions going — and the pride. Like it said where we played last weekend (in a 55-41 win over Pulaski in the sectional championship game at Ashwaubenon High School) on that one wall: ‘Tradition and pride.’
“We’ve got that in Beaver Dam, and we’ve got to keep it going.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.