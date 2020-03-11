GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam assistant coaches more important than ever in this year's trip to state

Added Maty Wilke, “I would agree with Jada that losing by that much really sucked. We want to play the best teams knowing that we’re going to get better from it and I think when we played those teams it was like a reality check — everyone in this room had something to work on, and we used that to push us.”

Wanting to be better than it was in its losses — Beaver Dam’s only other loss this year also was to an elite team in Evanston, one of the top teams in its division in Illinois — coupled with wanting to keep the bus rolling full steam ahead in Chase’s absence made for a very motivated bunch.

“It brought us together just knowing that we all had one goal to make Chase proud while he was gone and to be better when he came back,” said senior reserve Grace Madeiros. “So it brought us together to know we had something to work forward to and work for. We wanted to make him proud because we knew he was watching (on film).”

That’s why the emphasis by the assistants while Chase was away was to keep things as normal as possible.