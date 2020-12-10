GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam blows by talented Appleton Xavier, improves to 7-0 on young season

Being the coach that he is, Chase knows that despite the hot start — and the lopsided victories piling up — there’s still a long way to go.

“We’re still figuring some things out,” he said. “I’m harping on some of the things our kids are doing. Our young kids have lots of talent, they just have to get a little more confident with things and understand things a little bit. We’ve just got to clean things up a little bit.

“The hard part right now is we’ve got all these games scheduled and not a lot of practice, but it’s one of those seasons where that’s kind of what the beast is right now. I think we’ll get better through these (next couple weeks) and go into Christmas break in a good spot.”

Regardless of how things ultimately end up unfolding this season and however much the emphasis remains on getting better for the next opponent, Chase knows that given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — and the way his team had last year’s bid for a fourth straight WIAA Division 2 state title end abruptly in the state semifinals due to the pandemic — appreciating the moment is of utmost importance.