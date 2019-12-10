GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam blows out Baraboo 85-27

Baraboo hasn’t started the 2019-2020 prep girls basketball season the way it wanted to.
Beaver Dam handed the Thunderbirds their fifth-straight loss to begin the season with an 85-27 blowout at Beaver Dam High School Tuesday night.
“We just wanted to go out and battle with them,” Baraboo coach Michael Behl said. “We wanted to let them know they had a fight tonight on their hands. I feel like we did that. They’re just a better team than we are.
“They’re more skilled. They’re just a better basketball team. We used this as a challenge to get ourselves better from this point forward. Then once we face some other teams that are more our level, I feel like we can take what we got tonight and apply it and give ourselves a chance to win some games in the future.”
Beaver Dam (5-1, 2-0 Badger North), the top-ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll that was released on Tuesday, held the Thunderbirds (0-5, 0-2) to just nine points in the first half.
“I like the fact that we were playing disciplined on defense and not making a lot of mistakes,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “I think that was the thing we probably took the most from tonight. We just felt like we were doing the right things.”
The Golden Beavers stole the ball nine times that turned into 17 points in the first half, which is how they got out to a 57-9 lead at halftime. Beaver Dam stole the ball 29 times from Baraboo with Natalie Jens and Maty Wilke both finishing with six steals apiece.
“That’s a big part of who we are,” Chase said. “That’s a big part of our identity. We’re trying to create some easy buckets.”
Even with the big lead, Chase said he still wanted his team to respect its opponents.
“We’re always trying to respect the game,” Chase said. “We’re trying to respect our opponents and we’re trying to respect ourselves. We like to play the first half out like we would any game and kind of give that, ‘this is how we play.’
“Then in the second half, we try to run our normal stuff on offense for the most part and giving a lot of our kids opportunities, but defensively we do take it back a little bit of a notch. But at the same time we want the other team to know that we’re respecting them and giving them an opportunity to have things too.”
Wilke’s 3-pointer in the right corner just 11 seconds into the game started a 16-0 run. Wilke made a team-high four 3-pointers as she finished with a game-high 18 points.
Baraboo didn’t score until there was 13:30 left in the first half when Carly Moon drained a triple to make it 16-3. Moon finished with five points while teammate Autumn Klemm led the Thunderbirds with seven.
“(What) I was happy (with) in the first half was us executing the game plan,” Behl said. “We turned it over probably a little too much in the first half compared to the second half.”
The cheering from the Baraboo bench following Moon’s 3-pointer didn’t last long as Beaver Dam’s Paige Yagodinski got a bucket in the paint just a minute later that started a 17-0 run to put the Golden Beavers up 33-3 with 6:26 left.
After Baraboo’s Taylor Pfaff, who finished with three points, made one of two foul shots at 17:37 of the second half, Jens hit back-to-back 3s to make it 63-10 with 15:37 left.
Jens finished with 17 points for the Golden Beavers.
Baraboo scored 18 points in the second half and Behl said it was some of their best offensive basketball.
“Well, they didn’t press us in the second half, so that was a huge part of it,” he said. “We were able to get into more easily to what we try to do offensively. That’s 90% of it. In the first half, we understood where we needed to be and how we needed to deal with their pressure. At times we did it and at times we felt rushed and threw the basketball away.”
BEAVER DAM 85, BARABOO 27</&hspag3>
Baraboo 9 18 — 27
Beaver Dam 57 28 — 85
BARABOO (27) — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Autumn Klemm 2 3-5 7, Carly Moon 2 0-0 5, Jillian Schanks 2 0-0 3, Taylor Pfaff 0 3-4 3, Cecilia Oettinger 2 2-2 6, Jayden Ross 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 10-13 27.
BEAVER DAM (85) — Natalie Jens 7 0-0 17, Carley Burchardt 4 3-4 11, Kylie Wittnebel 3 2-4 8, Maty Wilke 6 2-2 18, Emma Wendt 1 0-2 2, Jada Donaldson 3 0-1 7, Anna Streblow 1 0-0 3, Leila Ashley 1 1-2 3, Avery Stonewall 3 0-0 6, Grace Madeiros 1 0-0 3. Totals 33 8-15 85.
3-pointers: Bar 1 (Carly Moon 1), BD 11 (Natalie Jens 3, Maty Wilke 4, Jada Donaldson 1, Anna Streblow 1, Paige Yagodinski 1, Grace Madeiros 1). Total fouls: Bar 17, BD 10. Fouled out: none.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.