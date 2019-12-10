GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam blows out Baraboo 85-27

Baraboo hasn’t started the 2019-2020 prep girls basketball season the way it wanted to.

Beaver Dam handed the Thunderbirds their fifth-straight loss to begin the season with an 85-27 blowout at Beaver Dam High School Tuesday night.

“We just wanted to go out and battle with them,” Baraboo coach Michael Behl said. “We wanted to let them know they had a fight tonight on their hands. I feel like we did that. They’re just a better team than we are.

“They’re more skilled. They’re just a better basketball team. We used this as a challenge to get ourselves better from this point forward. Then once we face some other teams that are more our level, I feel like we can take what we got tonight and apply it and give ourselves a chance to win some games in the future.”

Beaver Dam (5-1, 2-0 Badger North), the top-ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll that was released on Tuesday, held the Thunderbirds (0-5, 0-2) to just nine points in the first half.

“I like the fact that we were playing disciplined on defense and not making a lot of mistakes,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “I think that was the thing we probably took the most from tonight. We just felt like we were doing the right things.”