GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam blows out Sauk Prairie

The final score doesn’t always show how good a team played.
In Friday’s Badger North Conference game at Beaver Dam High School, the Sauk Prairie prep girls basketball team played with high energy, which helped it make plays on both ends of the court. But in the end, host Beaver Dam made more plays and finished better at the basket, on its way to beating the Eagles, 80-44.
“Obviously, the score is not what we would want the score to be, but I was super proud of the energy that the girls played at,” Sauk Prairie coach Amber Fiene said. “We got a lot of good looks. We weren’t finishing really anything, which was kind of our setback, but were getting tips. We were getting steals. We were playing with the energy that we wanted to play at, but the points weren’t going in our direction. We couldn’t quite find the basket.”
Beaver Dam (9-2, 5-0 Badger North), the top ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, had a balanced offensive attack. Maty Wilke finished with a game-high 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Natalie Jens finished with 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Jada Donaldson contributed with 11 points, while both Paige Hodgson and Avery Stonewall had nine points apiece. Both Carley Burchardt and Kylie Wittnebel had six points apiece to help the cause for Beaver Dam.
“It was really good balance tonight,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “That was really big for us.”
Sauk Prairie’s Ella Schad scored five of her eight points in the first half. Fiene said she was the player that fueled the Eagles to come back from a 17-4 deficit with almost 11 minutes remaining in the first half.
“The energy that she plays at sets the tone for those around her,” Fiene said. “She’s always sprinting. She’s always rotating to where she needs to be. She was pushing the ball up and getting a lot of good looks. Again, (she wasn’t) converting all of them, but she was getting to the basket. She was making the defensive stops and plays that we wanted.”
Beaver Dam led Sauk Prairie (5-4, 2-3) 39-20 at halftime.
“It was a game of runs for both sides,” Fiene said. “It was unfortunate that we dug ourselves in that hole in the beginning because we really were playing back and forth, getting the steals that we needed. (The Golden Beavers) were converting theirs and we weren’t converting ours.
“If you look at it from that perspective, which is what we paid a lot of our attention to, it was good energy and good defense going back and forth. It was just they were shooting a lot better than us.”
At times Beaver Dam also struggled making open layups in the first half as well.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s basketball,” Chase said. “Our kids are really trying hard to do things that are right. It’s just one of those things that they’ll keep on working on and keep on focusing on getting better.”
Sauk Prairie’s Naomi Breunig led her team with 13 points while Mackenzie Breunig had nine and Lexi Tobias added eight.
“They didn’t give up,” Chase said. “They battled the whole game against us. We were doing some good things, but there certainly were some things that we could’ve done better, but I can give them some credit as well. We’re trying to improve.”
Sauk Prairie will host Waunakee next Tuesday while Beaver Dam will start off next week hosting DeForest, also on Tuesday. The Norskies are ranked sixth in Division 2 and are 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the Badger North.
Chase said the key to winning that game was simple.
“We need to get stops on defense and we need to get scores on offense,” he said. “I know it sounds simple, but we’ve got to find a way to get stops on defense. We can’t let teams go off scoring the amount of points that they do. We’ve got to find a way to be efficient on offense. On both ends of the floor we’re not always doing what we need to be doing. We’ve got to continue to work and try to improve on our defense and find ways to execute our offense better.”
BEAVER DAM 80, SAUK PRAIRIE 44</&hspag3>
Sauk Prairie 20 24 - 44
Beaver Dam 39 41 - 80
SAUK PRAIRIE (44) — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Lexi Tobias 3 1-2 8, Naomi Breunig 6 0-0 13, Olivia Breunig 1 1-2 3, Kassia Marquardt 1 0-0 2, Ella Schad 3 1-3 8, Olivia Paukner 0 1-4 1, Mackenzie Breunig 4 0-0 9. Totals 18 4-11 44.
BEAVER DAM (80) — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Natalie Jens 5 4-6 16, Carley Burchardt 3 0-0 6, Kylie Wittnebel 2 2-2 6, Maty Wilke 7 0-0 17, Emma Wendt 0 0-1 0, Jada Donaldson 5 0-0 11, Paige Hodgson 4 0-0 9, Paige Yagodinski 1 0-0 2, Leila Ashley 1 0-0 2, Avery Stonewall 4 1-2 9, Grace Madeiros 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 7-11 80.
3-pointers: SP 4 (Lexi Tobias 1, Naomi Breunig 1, Ella Schad 1, Mackenzie Breunig 1), BD 7 (Natalie Jens 2, Maty Wilke 3, Jada Donaldson 1, Paige Hodgson 1). Total fouls: SP 12, BD 16. Fouled out: none.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.