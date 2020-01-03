GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam blows out Sauk Prairie

Sauk Prairie’s Ella Schad scored five of her eight points in the first half. Fiene said she was the player that fueled the Eagles to come back from a 17-4 deficit with almost 11 minutes remaining in the first half.

“The energy that she plays at sets the tone for those around her,” Fiene said. “She’s always sprinting. She’s always rotating to where she needs to be. She was pushing the ball up and getting a lot of good looks. Again, (she wasn’t) converting all of them, but she was getting to the basket. She was making the defensive stops and plays that we wanted.”

Beaver Dam led Sauk Prairie (5-4, 2-3) 39-20 at halftime.

“It was a game of runs for both sides,” Fiene said. “It was unfortunate that we dug ourselves in that hole in the beginning because we really were playing back and forth, getting the steals that we needed. (The Golden Beavers) were converting theirs and we weren’t converting ours.

“If you look at it from that perspective, which is what we paid a lot of our attention to, it was good energy and good defense going back and forth. It was just they were shooting a lot better than us.”

At times Beaver Dam also struggled making open layups in the first half as well.

