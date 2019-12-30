GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam clobbers Cretin-Derham Hall, 67-34

The Cretin-Derham Hall prep girls basketball team, out of St. Paul, Minnesota, learned firsthand how good Beaver Dam's girls basketball team is on Monday afternoon.
The Golden Beavers, who hadn't played in 11 days, never let off the gas pedal on their way to a 67-34 victory over the Raiders during the first day of the St. Olaf College Holiday Hoops Classic held at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
“I thought our intensity was good,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “I thought the kids came ready to play and I thought we had a good practice leading up to it. I thought we did a lot of good things. There are certainly some things we could do a better job of. We did a good job of taking care of the ball. We did a better job of rebounding overall. It was a good start.”
Natalie Jens led the Golden Beavers (8-1) with 14 points, as Paige Yagodinski added 12 points and Kylie Wittnebel chipped in with 11 points for Beaver Dam in the win.
“They were running the court well," Chase said. "Maty Wilke and Jada Donalson had the assists to get them (buckets). They were running up and down the court to get them in their spots and they were definitely recipients of good passing from their teammates.”
Wilke only scored five points, but led Beaver Dam with 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Beaver Dam held the Raiders (4-3) to just six offensive rebounds as a team and two of them came off of the first offensive possession. The defense also held Takara Mason, who averages 14 points a game, to just a 3-pointer, which came in the first half.
“I thought we were in good position a lot of times,” Chase said. “We caused a few turnovers. I thought we were rebounding pretty well. We did a nice job keeping them off the offensive glass as the game went on.”
Chase was happy to see his team play well after a long layoff. It was also a good test heading into Tuesday’s showdown with Farmington (Minn.) at 1 p.m.
“That’s a good 11 days and it doesn’t happen that often in the basketball season,” Chase said. “I really like the fact that we didn’t show a lot of rust today. (Tuesday) is going to be a whole new challenge for us. We’re going to have to step it up a notch from what we did today.”
Farmington (9-1) is currently ranked second in Minnesota’s Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News. The Tigers are led by junior center Sophie Hart, who is averaging 17.1 points per game. Hart has a scholarship offer from the University of Minnesota. Farmington also features guard Molly Mogensen, who is averaging 14.6 points per game and has signed a letter of intent to play at Creighton University.
