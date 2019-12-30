GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam clobbers Cretin-Derham Hall, 67-34

Beaver Dam held the Raiders (4-3) to just six offensive rebounds as a team and two of them came off of the first offensive possession. The defense also held Takara Mason, who averages 14 points a game, to just a 3-pointer, which came in the first half.

“I thought we were in good position a lot of times,” Chase said. “We caused a few turnovers. I thought we were rebounding pretty well. We did a nice job keeping them off the offensive glass as the game went on.”

Chase was happy to see his team play well after a long layoff. It was also a good test heading into Tuesday’s showdown with Farmington (Minn.) at 1 p.m.

“That’s a good 11 days and it doesn’t happen that often in the basketball season,” Chase said. “I really like the fact that we didn’t show a lot of rust today. (Tuesday) is going to be a whole new challenge for us. We’re going to have to step it up a notch from what we did today.”

Farmington (9-1) is currently ranked second in Minnesota’s Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News. The Tigers are led by junior center Sophie Hart, who is averaging 17.1 points per game. Hart has a scholarship offer from the University of Minnesota. Farmington also features guard Molly Mogensen, who is averaging 14.6 points per game and has signed a letter of intent to play at Creighton University.

