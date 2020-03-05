GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam dominates Slinger, now just 1 win from another state tournament

WATERTOWN — The top-seeded Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team started Thursday’s Division 2 sectional semifinal game against second-seeded Slinger on a 15-1 run.
The Golden Beavers’ suffocating defense allowed them to get off to the hot start and it eventually led to a 71-33 thrashing of the Owls at Watertown High School.
“Our focus for this half of the season has just been keep on improving our defense every day, because that’s what’s going to get games done,” Beaver Dam junior Jada Donaldson said.
The three-time defending Division 2 state champions Golden Beavers (22-3) move on to Saturday’s sectional final against second-seeded Pulaski, who defeated top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame 71-63, at Ashwaubenon High School on Thursday.
“It’s really exciting,” Donaldson said. “We’re going to go out there and play hard.
“I’m looking forward to having another game with my teammates.”
Beaver Dam’s defense played scrappy for the entire game — jumping for loose balls, snatching rebounds and didn’t allow Slinger (20-5) to get its first bucket of the night until 9:24 remaining in the first half when junior Kate Hosking got a layup to drop to make it 17-5. Slinger senior Anna Breuer made three of four free throws before that for the Owls’ other points.
“We talk a lot about just getting every loose ball, because the harder working teams are going to get those,” Donaldson said. “We want that to be us.”
The defense definitely impressed Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase.
“Defense, I thought we were great,” he said. “I really liked the way we played, defensively. I thought the kids came out with the right attitude and did things that we needed to do. I can’t say enough about our group.
“The kids were taking pride in what we’ve got to do from all of our kids. That meant a lot.”
After Slinger sophomore Kacey Ott got another bucket for the Owls to cut the deficit to 17-7, the good feeling didn’t last long, as Beaver Dam junior Natalie Jens’ free throw started a 9-0 run to put Beaver Dam up 26-7 with 5:25 left. Jens scored three points while teammate Maty Wilke scored six during the run.
Wilke led all scorers with 20 points, while Jens scored all but two of her 16 points in the first half.
“They’re basketball players,” Chase said. “Our whole team is full of kids that love to play ball and they’re going to get after it every possession. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
By the time the first half ended, Beaver Dam was up 35-16.
Slinger scored the first six points of the second half, but Wilke’s three-point play at 14:56 started a 16-3 run to put Beaver Dam up 51-25 with 10:55 left.
Beaver Dam held Breuer to just six points in the second half after allowing her to score 11 in the first. She led Slinger with 17 points. No one else on Slinger’s team scored more than five points.
“Anna Breuer is one of the best basketball players I’ve had the opportunity to coach against,” Chase said. “She’s a senior for them and is just a great basketball player. She deserves everything that she gets.”
After Breuer made two free throws at 10:50, Donaldson’s triple 49 seconds later started a 20-6 run to close out the game for Beaver Dam.
“(Breuer) is obviously a really good player, so we had to keep an eye on her,” Donaldson said. “They have kids that can hit 3s. On their defense, they change defenses a lot, so we had to keep being alert of that.”
BEAVER DAM 71, SLINGER 33</&hspag3>
Slinger 16 17 - 33
Beaver Dam 35 36 - 71
SLINGER (33) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Ava Feilbach 1 0-1 3, Maddie Rothenhoefer 1 1-2 4, Samantha Gueller 1 0-0 2, Anna Breuer 4 9-14 17, Kate Hosking 2 1-2 5, Kacey Ott 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 11-19 33.
BEAVER DAM (71) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Natalie Jens 5 3-4 16, Carley Burchardt 1 3-4 6, Kylie Wittnebel 1 0-0 2, Peyton Wietzke 1 0-0 3, Maty Wilke 7 4-5 20, Jada Donaldson 2 0-0 5, Paige Hodgson 1 0-0 2, Paige Yagodinski 3 0-0 7, Leila Ashley 1 2-2 4, Avery Stonewall 2 0-1 4, Grace Madeiros 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 14-18 71.
3-pointers: S 2 (Ava Feilbach 1, Maddie Rothenhoefer 1), BD 9 (Natalie Jens 3, Carley Burchardt 1, Peyton Wietzke 1, Maty Wilke 2, Jada Donaldson 1, Paige Yagodinski 1). Total fouls: S 13, BD 19. Fouled out: none.
