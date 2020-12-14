GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam endures injury to Wilke, cruises by 7th-ranked Edgewood to remain unbeaten

And on this night they did. Natalie Jens picked up much of the slack for Wilke, who had five points prior to the injury, by finishing with 21 points.

Meantime, freshman guard Anni Salettel added 10, including a trio of 3-pointers, while freshman Gabby Wilke had 11 — all after halftime — and post Avery Stonewall had eight.

In fact, Beaver Dam’s (8-0) depth was on full display, as nine players finished in the scoring column in total.

But it was on the other end of the floor that the Golden Beavers really got the job done, holding Edgewood (4-1) to only 11 field goals — five before halftime and six after — while also limiting NCAA Division I St. Louis University recruit Sarah Lazar to just seven points.

The 6-foot-3 Lazar, a senior, came in averaging 16.4 points per game but was held to less than half of that, and Beaver Dam also kept 6-1 senior Baluck Deang (14.8 points per game) in check by holding her to six.

“Things have still got to come down to our defense,” Chase said of the overall key to Monday’s win. “Kids still have to be in the right position; we’ve still got to make plays and hopefully convert it down at the other end.