GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam endures injury to Wilke, cruises by 7th-ranked Edgewood to remain unbeaten

Facing perhaps their toughest test of the young season, members of Beaver Dam’s prep girls basketball team wasted little time showing that they were up for the challenge.
The Golden Beavers did not, however, anticipate the test that would come 4 minutes into the game.
But they were up for that challenge as well.
After scoring the first 11 points of the game Monday night against Madison Edgewood — the seventh-ranked team in Division 3 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll — top-ranked-in-D2 Beaver Dam remained in front by that same margin on a putback basket by Maty Wilke that made it 15-4.
But Wilke, a senior who was a first team all-state selection by the Associated Press last season and is a University of Wisconsin recruit, injured her knee on the play and would not return.
Beaver Dam took a bit to get back in gear after that, not extending much upon the lead for the next 10 minutes before ultimately holding a 22-point advantage at halftime en route to a 72-33 victory over the Crusaders.
“Injuries are never a fun thing. It’s the hardest part about being a coach, when you have somebody who loves the game and who has put as much time and effort in and has strong character and does things the right way,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “We’re hoping for the best, but other kids have to keep on going.”
And on this night they did. Natalie Jens picked up much of the slack for Wilke, who had five points prior to the injury, by finishing with 21 points.
Meantime, freshman guard Anni Salettel added 10, including a trio of 3-pointers, while freshman Gabby Wilke had 11 — all after halftime — and post Avery Stonewall had eight.
In fact, Beaver Dam’s (8-0) depth was on full display, as nine players finished in the scoring column in total.
But it was on the other end of the floor that the Golden Beavers really got the job done, holding Edgewood (4-1) to only 11 field goals — five before halftime and six after — while also limiting NCAA Division I St. Louis University recruit Sarah Lazar to just seven points.
The 6-foot-3 Lazar, a senior, came in averaging 16.4 points per game but was held to less than half of that, and Beaver Dam also kept 6-1 senior Baluck Deang (14.8 points per game) in check by holding her to six.
“Things have still got to come down to our defense,” Chase said of the overall key to Monday’s win. “Kids still have to be in the right position; we’ve still got to make plays and hopefully convert it down at the other end.
“Your execution is that much more important and that we kind of stick to the plan of what we’re trying to accomplish, even more so when you lose a player of Maty’s caliber.”
Edgwood’s size in the paint also forced Beaver Dam outside a little bit, although senior Avery Stonewall and 6-3 senior Paige Hodgson (six points) did a decent job of keeping the Crusaders honest.
“Even though we’ve got size,” Chase said, “their size matches our size so we just really weren’t finding our spacing, our movement, our shot selection, our rebounding — a lot of those things that offensively we’ll have to take a look at and get better at.”
Chase said that Beaver Dam would know more about Wilke’s injury Tuesday and then proceed from there.
As for Monday, it turned out to be a wildly emotional night. But the scoreboard, at the very least, gave the Golden Beavers reason to be happy.
“We wanted to prove ourselves again tonight — not only our seniors that want to prove themselves, but a lot of our younger kids really want to show that they’re quality basketball players,” Chase said of facing seventh-ranked Edgewood.
“I love the talent of this team; I love the heart.”
BEAVER DAM 72, EDGWOOD 33
Edgewood 17 16 — 33
Beaver Dam 39 33 — 72
EDGEWOOD — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Abby Myers 1 0-0 2, Ally Barth 0 5-5 5, Ellie Iglar 0 1-2 1, Baluck Deang 3 0-2 7, Amber Grosse 1 0-0 2, Sydney Olson 1 1-2 3, Ellie Meriggioli 2 1-4 6, Sarah Lazar 3 1-4 7. Totals: 11 9-21 33.
BEAVER DAM — Natalie Jens 8 4-4 21, Anni Salettel 3 1-2 10, Kylie Wittnebel 1 0-0 2, Maty Wilke 2 0-0 5, Paige Hodgson 3 0-0 6, Paige Yagodinski 1 0-1 3, Gabby Wilke 4 2-2 11, Avery Stonewall 3 2-2 8, Carlee Lapen 3 0-0 6. Totals: 28 9-11 72.
3-pointers: Edgewood 2 (Deang 1, Meriggioli 1), BD 7 (Jens 1, Salettel 3, M. Wilke 1, Yagodinski 1, G. Wilke 1). Total fouls: Edgewood 13, Beaver Dam 18. Fouled out: Hodgson.
