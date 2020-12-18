GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam gets going after halftime to rally past Oostburg, remain undefeated

The Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team had its hands full Friday night on the road against Oostburg.

It also had the recipe for victory — a big second half.

After trailing by four at the break, the Golden Beavers got going over the final 18 minutes and thanks in large part to all 12 of freshman Anni Salettel's points in the game during that stretch they were able to win 64-52 over the Flying Dutch, who like Beaver Dam entered the contest undefeated.

Natalie Jens, who led Beaver Dam with 19 points, also had a dozen points in the second half.

The Golden Beavers, ranked No. 1 in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll but on Friday playing for the first time without senior Maty Wilke — the program's all-time leading scorer and a University of Wisconsin recruit — after she suffered a season-ending knee injury in Monday's victory over Madison Edgewood, are now 9-0 on the year.

Meantime, Oostburg fell to 7-1 with the loss.

Beaver Dam will wrap up before Christmas with tough games at home against Marshall (8-0), the top-ranked team in Division 4 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, on Monday night and at Waupun, ranked second in D3, on Tuesday night.