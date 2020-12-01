GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam hits century mark in blowout win over Fort Atkinson

Maty Wilke scored 25 points, Paige Yagodinski added 17 and Natalie Jens chipped in with 14 as the Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team easily improved to 3-0 on the year with a 100-29 victory over host Fort Atkinson on Tuesday night.
Next up for the Golden Beavers is a road game at Baraboo on Thursday night.
BEAVER DAM 100, FORT ATKINSON 29
Beaver Dam*60*40*—*100
Fort Atkinson*17*12*—*29
BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Jens 5 4-6 14; Salettel 0 2-2 2; Wittnebel 1 1-2 3; M. Wilke 10 0-1 25; Hodgson 2 2-2 7; Yagodinski 7 0-0 17; G. Wilke 2 1-2 5; Oestreicher 3 0-0 9; Stonewall 4 0-0 8; Lapen 2 2-2 6; Czarnecki 2 0-2 4. Totals 38 12 -19 100.
FORT ATKINSON — Christiansen 2 0-0 4; Marquart 3 7-8 13; Staude 1 3-4 5; Kanters 0 1-2 1; Kohl 1 0-0 2; Jacobson 0 2-4 2; Cave 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 13-18 29.
3-pointers: BD 12 (M. Wilke 5, Yagodinski 3, Oestreicher 3, Hodgson 1). Total fouls: BD 15; FA 14.
