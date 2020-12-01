 Skip to main content
GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam hits century mark in blowout win over Fort Atkinson
GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam hits century mark in blowout win over Fort Atkinson

Natalie Jens

Beaver Dam senior Natalie Jens (right) pressures Portage junior Elizabeth Fick into a turnover during the Golden Beavers' season-opening win over the Warriors on Tuesday, Nov. 24. 

 SEAN DAVIS, Capital Newspapers

Maty Wilke scored 25 points, Paige Yagodinski added 17 and Natalie Jens chipped in with 14 as the Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team easily improved to 3-0 on the year with a 100-29 victory over host Fort Atkinson on Tuesday night. 

Next up for the Golden Beavers is a road game at Baraboo on Thursday night. 

BEAVER DAM 100, FORT ATKINSON 29

Beaver Dam*60*40*—*100

Fort Atkinson*17*12*—*29

BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) Jens 5 4-6 14; Salettel 0 2-2 2; Wittnebel 1 1-2 3; M. Wilke 10 0-1 25; Hodgson 2 2-2 7; Yagodinski 7 0-0 17; G. Wilke 2 1-2 5; Oestreicher 3 0-0 9; Stonewall 4 0-0 8; Lapen 2 2-2 6; Czarnecki 2 0-2 4. Totals 38 12 -19 100.

FORT ATKINSON Christiansen 2 0-0 4; Marquart 3 7-8 13; Staude 1 3-4 5; Kanters 0 1-2 1; Kohl 1 0-0 2; Jacobson 0 2-4 2; Cave 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 13-18 29.

3-pointers: BD 12 (M. Wilke 5, Yagodinski 3, Oestreicher 3, Hodgson 1). Total fouls: BD 15; FA 14.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

