GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam outlasts Reedsburg in tightly-contested match-up of teams with combined 19-1 record

BEAVER DAM — There are plenty of different ways to underscore the close nature of a particular sporting event, but the scoreboard — not just at the end, but throughout as well — is the truest way.
When the Reedsburg and Beaver Dam prep girls basketball teams met Friday night at Beaver Dam High School, it was about as close as it gets.
The biggest lead for either side was five points — and that only happened once, on a 3-pointer by Reedsburg’s Mahra Wieman to open the second half — as the two teams with a combined 19 wins and just one loss coming in locked horns for 36 minutes to try and settle the score.
Beaver Dam had just a little more might.
Led by 24 points from Natalie Jens and a stingy defensive effort over the final 3 minutes, the Golden Beavers prevailed 63-60 to bounce back from their only loss of the year last Saturday against then-third-ranked-in-Division 2 New Berlin Eisenhower and hand Reedsburg its first defeat of the 2020-21 campaign.
The game Friday night lived up to the billing.
“Just a lot of good players on both teams and you can tell on both teams that the kids really love to play basketball just by how they play,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “You can imagine what this game would have been with the band and people shouting and those kinds of things. It’s good basketball — Reedsburg is a good basketball team.
“They’re talented. They’re going to be a really good team the rest of this year and into next year as well.”
Reedsburg (6-1), which boasts all juniors except for one freshman (Sydney Cherney, who had nine points) and one sophomore, definitely looked the part.
Not only did it stake claim to the biggest lead of the contest but it also led for much of the second half, finally relinquishing the advantage when Paige Yagodinski canned a 3-pointer from the left corner — she had three triples and 11 points on the night — to put Beaver Dam (13-1) in front 51-48 with 7 minutes, 18 seconds remaining.
Reedsburg’s Melissa Deitz answered a minute later, though, draining her fourth and final 3 of the night, this one from the left wing, to tie the score at 51.
Dietz came in averaging a modest 5.8 points per game but had 17 in this one, drawing the attention of Beaver Dam’s defense away from Mahra Wieman (21.0 points per game; 13 in this one), Trenna Cherney (15.0 ppg; 17 in this one) and Sydney Cherney (14.2 ppg).
“We knew they’re a very good 3-point shooting team (but) we weren’t planning on her doing that,” Jens said of Dietz. “But everyone has their night and we’ve got to lock her down then. And I think we did a lot better job of that in the second half.”
The Golden Beavers did, indeed, clamp down on Dietz and that in part helped them eventually retake the lead at 54-52 on a basket inside by Avery Stonewall—her only two points of the night.
Sydney Cherney then got a steal and fastbreak lay-up to tie the score at 54 with 4:03 to go but with 3:01 remaining Paige Hodgson, an NCAA Division I Northern Kentucky University commit, scored on an inbounds play to give Beaver Dam the lead for good at 56-54.
Reedsburg was eventually forced to foul in an attempt to extend the game, and it did get one last opportunity to force overtime. But Trenna Cherney’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer, which was contested well by Hodgson, clanked off the front of the rim.
“Definitely composure was a big factor in our win tonight,” said Jens, whose team was ranked first in Div. 2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll before falling to Eisenhower 72-68 and is now ranked third. “It was really cool for our younger kids to get out here and be able to handle the ball. Taking care of the ball is one of our staples, along with defense.”
That showed down the stretch, although Chase admitted his team’s defense isn’t quite where it needs to be as of yet.
Part of that is the fact the Golden Beavers are still finding their way after the loss of University of Wisconsin recruit Maty Wilke, a first team all-state player last season, to a knee injury a month ago.
But mostly it’s just about fine-tuning some areas that could use a squirt of WD-40.
“It’s all the little things that need to be a little bit better,” Chase said. “It seems like little things, but you add up three or four of them a game and that’s eight or 10 points and then it’s a whole different story in a lot of ways.
“We’re scoring, which is good, but we’ve got to find a way to get our defense to another level.”
