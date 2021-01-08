GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam outlasts Reedsburg in tightly-contested match-up of teams with combined 19-1 record

“They’re talented. They’re going to be a really good team the rest of this year and into next year as well.”

Reedsburg (6-1), which boasts all juniors except for one freshman (Sydney Cherney, who had nine points) and one sophomore, definitely looked the part.

Not only did it stake claim to the biggest lead of the contest but it also led for much of the second half, finally relinquishing the advantage when Paige Yagodinski canned a 3-pointer from the left corner — she had three triples and 11 points on the night — to put Beaver Dam (13-1) in front 51-48 with 7 minutes, 18 seconds remaining.

Reedsburg’s Melissa Deitz answered a minute later, though, draining her fourth and final 3 of the night, this one from the left wing, to tie the score at 51.

Dietz came in averaging a modest 5.8 points per game but had 17 in this one, drawing the attention of Beaver Dam’s defense away from Mahra Wieman (21.0 points per game; 13 in this one), Trenna Cherney (15.0 ppg; 17 in this one) and Sydney Cherney (14.2 ppg).

“We knew they’re a very good 3-point shooting team (but) we weren’t planning on her doing that,” Jens said of Dietz. “But everyone has their night and we’ve got to lock her down then. And I think we did a lot better job of that in the second half.”