GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam outlasts resilient Waupun in match-up of highly-ranked teams

The Warriors answered and got their deficit down to five on Abbie Aalsma’s step-back 3 that made it 61-56 with 6:26 left, but that was as close as they could get the rest of the way.

It certainly was a see-saw affair, despite the fact it ultimately ended up being decided by double-digits.

And for the Golden Beavers, it was a little bit like looking in the mirror when it came to the Warriors’ strengths and the up-and-down tempo Waupun is capable of playing.

“Very much so,” Chase said. “There’s a lot of similarities between the teams. You could flip-flop a lot of kids and it would have that (same) feeling to it in a lot of ways. It was a fast-paced game — it was entertaining basketball to watch.”

The key stretch in the contest, at least as far as Beaver Dam being able to salt things away, came after Warriors’ talented freshman Kayl Peterson, who had 15 points, scored cutting to the basket to make it 63-58 with 5:47 to go.

A minute later, Salettel canned her third and final triple of the night — she had nine points in the game — followed by a 3 from Jens to make it 69-58 with 4:17 left.