GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam outlasts resilient Waupun in match-up of highly-ranked teams

WAUPUN — One team won, the other lost.
That’s how it goes in sports not named hockey or soccer.
But regardless of the outcome, the two coaches involved in Tuesday night’s prep girls basketball game between Beaver Dam and Waupun summed it up best during their brief exchange following the Golden Beavers’ 72-62 victory over the Warriors.
“That was entertaining,” said Warriors coach Tim Aalsma, which Golden Beavers coach Tim Chase immediately responded to by saying, “That was fun.”
Indeed it was.
Beaver Dam (11-0), the No. 1 team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, did all it could to put away Waupun (8-2), which is ranked third in Division 3.
But the Warriors weren’t having it — not until the very end, at least.
Waupun trailed by nine or more three different times in the second half and responded the first two times to make sure that Beaver Dam would need to be at its very best in clutch time to remain unbeaten.
“We’ve seen what’s happened, and the teams that they’re playing, and that (lead) usually goes from 10 to 30 really quickly,” Aalsma said of Beaver Dam’s penchant for using big runs in short bursts to turn close games into blowouts. “And we took their punches. We called timeout when we needed to just to calm things down, and then we settled in.
“We kept clawing and fighting back and we had it within five or six with time to play, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Beaver Dam, which led 37-31 at halftime, built that lead up to nine at 44-35 on a 3-pointer by freshman guard Anni Salettel with 1 minute, 47 seconds gone by in the second half.
But Waupun punched back, getting within 46-43 when freshman Gracie Gopolan drained a triple from the left wing with 14:41 to play.
Moments later Waupun junior Abbie Aalsma, an NCAA Division I Illinois State recruit who led all scorers with 29 points, made a basket to keep her team’s deficit at three when it was 48-45. And Aalsma’s fastbreak lay-up with 11:47 remaining had the Warriors within 51-47.
But Beaver Dam’s Natalie Jens, a Div. II Minnesota State Morehead recruit who had 22 points on the night, answered with a jumper to spark a 10-2 run, giving the Golden Beavers a 61-49 advantage with 8:30 left. That surge also saw 3s by Div. I Northern Kentucky recruit Paige Hodgson and freshman Gabby Wilke, showcasing the kind of sharpshooting and balanced scoring that has made Beaver Dam such a juggernaut over the last four-plus years.
“You try to account for as many kids as you can on that team, but you think you’ve got one and then another kid comes out and knocks one down,” Tim Aalsma said. “We were kind of daring them to shoot — that was kind of our plan coming in, to see what they could handle under the defense that we were going to give them. And credit to them — they spend a lot of hours in the gym knocking shots down.”
The Warriors answered and got their deficit down to five on Abbie Aalsma’s step-back 3 that made it 61-56 with 6:26 left, but that was as close as they could get the rest of the way.
It certainly was a see-saw affair, despite the fact it ultimately ended up being decided by double-digits.
And for the Golden Beavers, it was a little bit like looking in the mirror when it came to the Warriors’ strengths and the up-and-down tempo Waupun is capable of playing.
“Very much so,” Chase said. “There’s a lot of similarities between the teams. You could flip-flop a lot of kids and it would have that (same) feeling to it in a lot of ways. It was a fast-paced game — it was entertaining basketball to watch.”
The key stretch in the contest, at least as far as Beaver Dam being able to salt things away, came after Warriors’ talented freshman Kayl Peterson, who had 15 points, scored cutting to the basket to make it 63-58 with 5:47 to go.
A minute later, Salettel canned her third and final triple of the night — she had nine points in the game — followed by a 3 from Jens to make it 69-58 with 4:17 left.
In a lot of games, the Golden Beavers would have been able to use the momentum from one of their runs to turn it into an even bigger run and create a comfortable cushion to work with.
Not against the Warriors.
“That didn’t really happen tonight,” Chase said. “They’re too good. When you’ve got as many scorers as they do, and good players, they can answer a lot.”
Both sides are hoping this turns out to be a game — an iron sharpens iron sort of game — that will pay dividends down the road.
“There’s no doubt about it. We know who Beaver Dam is and who they’ve been and just to get them on the schedule, we were (excited),” Aalsma said. “I stuck in my defense just a little bit too long and let their shooters get in a rhythm, and so I think that gave them confidence down the stretch.
“But moving forward, I think when we look at the game film and realize that we can compete with what I think is the best team in the state, it tells us that we’re a pretty dang good team.”
Added Chase, “We’re still learning a lot about ourselves. I feel really good about this group — this group is just doing so many things right. And I feel like because we’ve been practicing well, we were able to have some success tonight.
“If we haven’t been having good practices, I don’t think we would have gotten it done tonight.”
BEAVER DAM 72, WAUPUN 62
Beaver Dam 37 35 — 72
Waupun 31 31 — 62
BEAVER DAM (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Natalie Jens 9 2-4 22, Anni Salettel 3 0-0 9, Kylie Wittnebel 1 2-2 4, Paige Hodgson 1 0-0 3, Maddie Kuenzi 2 0-0 6, Paige Yagodinski 1 0-0 2, Gabby Wilke 4 3-4 15, Avery Stonewall 5 0-0 11. Totals: 26 7-10 72.
WAUPUN — Mckenna Cunningham 2 1-3 5, Naomi Aalsma 1 1-2 3, Abbie Aalsma 12 0-1 29, Gaby Matamoros 0 3-4 3, Gracie Gopalan 3 0-0 7, Kayl Peterson 7 0-0 15. Totals: 25 5-10 62.
3-pointers: Beaver Dam 13 (Jens 2, Salettel 3, Hodgson 1, Kuenzi 2, Wilke 4, Stonewall 1), Waupun 7 (A. Aalsma 5, Gopalan 1, Peterson 1). Total fouls: Beaver Dam 11, Waupun 12. Fouled out: None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.