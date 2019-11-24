It wasn’t exactly like looking in the mirror. But close.
The Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team didn’t meet its match Saturday night against Germantown in the championship game of the season-opening tournament the Golden Beavers hosted, but the Warhawks did pose a challenge similar to the one the Golden Beavers usually pose for their opponents.
And the result was their narrowest victory over an in-state foe in two seasons.
All-state guard Maty Wilke’s double-double (23 points, 16 rebounds), balanced scoring behind her and a strong finish to the first half helped three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Beaver Dam lead by double digits most of the way, enough of a cushion to hold off Germantown’s frantic comeback attempt in a 65-59 win.
Germantown, the preseason sixth-ranked team in Division 1 according to WisSports.net, certainly is no slouch.
“They’re an aggressive defensive team — they’re the kind of team that can get a lot of steals in different ways. So sometimes it’s difficult to run and we didn’t necessarily have a clear-cut advantage always. They posed a huge challenge to us because of the quickness they have at all their guard positions,” said Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase, whose program’s last win by single digits over a team from Wisconsin was 43-41 against Milwaukee Vincent in the 2018 sectional semifinals.
Beaver Dam (2-0) — which blew out Franklin 70-39 in Friday’s opening game and has lost only three times the last two seasons, all to elite teams from out of state — led by just a point midway through the first half after Jaelyn Acker’s drive to the basket made it 11-10.
But a 3-pointer from the right wing by Wilke and a basket from the right block by Avery Stonewall bookended a 12-0 run for the Golden Beavers, giving them a 23-10 advantage.
And paced by nine first-half points by Wilke, eight apiece by Stonewall and Carley Burchardt and seven by Jada Donaldson, the Golden Beavers led 40-23 at the break.
“We were closing out on shooters and really doing good on defense — and turning that into points on offense,” Donaldson said of what produced the hot finish to the first half.
The Golden Beavers’ biggest lead of the night came on Paige Hodgson’s 3 early in the second half that gave them a 17-point advantage at 45-28.
But because of Germantown’s talent and experience, a blowout wasn’t in the cards.
The Warhawks, who were led by 19 points apiece from explosive freshman guard Kamorea Arnold and senior guard Natalie McNeal — the former has offers from 13 major NCAA Division I programs, including Wisconsin, and the latter has committed to DI Saint Louis — slowly chipped away at their deficit and were able to get back within single digits on a few different occasions.
The first time they were able to do so was when it was 50-41 with 11 minutes, 55 seconds remaining and the most worrisome time for Beaver Dam was when it was 57-51 on a basket in the paint by Natalie Palzkill with 4:48 to go.
Germantown simply was too talented for Beaver Dam to run away and hide from.
“Sometimes you do have to bring it back just a notch,” Chase said of needing to go with a slower, more patient attack in order to take the air out of the Warhawks’ comeback attempt. “A lot of teams we can wear out — this wasn’t going to be a game where we could just wear them down.”
After the Warhawks had gotten within six — the closest they had been since the opening minutes — Wilke scored cutting to the basket to make it 59-51 with 3:59 left. Neither side scored for the next 2½ minutes until Wilke made a pair of free throws to give Beaver Dam a double-digit lead again at 61-51 with 1:11 left.
And by then, time had all but run out on Germantown’s chances.
Beaver Dam, which had lost its rhythm a bit on offense during the Warhawks’ comeback, was able to steady the ship enough down the stretch to keep it from sinking.
“We were taking some quick shots so coach just wanted us to look for a good one — look for the open one — so we were just working the ball a little more,” Donaldson said of the final 4-plus minutes.
“We were kind of rushing a little bit,” Chase added. “We got it under control a little bit and finished pretty well, but we can still clean up some things.”
It was a good early test for Beaver Dam, which is just as rich with talent as previous years but this year figures to go through some growing pains over the first half of the season as players settle into new roles.
Whatever issues the Golden Beavers still need to work out, they got a passing grade Saturday.
“That is a good team — a good game — for us to have to play this early in the season,” Chase said, “and we’ll learn a lot from it.”
BEAVER DAM 65, GERMANTOWN 59
Germantown;26;33;—;59
Beaver Dam;42;23;—;65
GERMANTOWN (59) — Kamorea Arnold 19, Natalie McNeal 19, Natalie Palzkill 4, Amber Ische 3, Katie Pampuch 4, Jaelyn Acker 10. Totals (fgm ftm-fta pts): 23 10-12 59.
BEAVER DAM (65) — Natalie Jens 7, Carley Burchardt 9, Maty Wilke 23, Jada Donaldson 9, Paige Hodgson 8, Avery Stonewall 9. Totals (fgm ftm-fta pts): 23 15-26 65.
3-pointers: Germantown 3 (Ische 1, Acker 2), BD 4 (Wilke 2, Hodgson 2). Total fouls: Germantown 22, BD 13. Fouled out: None
