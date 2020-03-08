GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam pulls away in 2nd half, beats Pulaski to clinch 4th straight state berth

ASHWAUBENON — Beaver Dam’s prep girls basketball team has gone up against some of the top teams in the Midwest this season in Evanston (Ill.), Farmington (Minn.) and La Crosse Aquinas — all teams ranked either first or second in their respective state polls at the time of the contest.
All three of those games resulted in losses for the Golden Beavers — their only losses of the year entering Saturday afternoon’s WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game against Pulaski — but iron sharpens iron, as the saying goes, and the Golden Beavers knew the big picture was more important.
The big picture is now coming into much clearer focus.
Top-seeded Beaver Dam weathered a defensive slugfest in the first half to take a four-point lead into the break and then exploded out of the locker room after that, scoring 11 of the first 13 points in the second half to pull away enough for an eventual 55-41 victory over the second-seeded Red Raiders — sending the Golden Beavers on to the state tournament for the fourth consecutive year.
Beaver Dam (23-3) — which today received the No. 2 seed and will play third-seeded Pewaukee (21-5) in Friday afternoon's semifinals, with the winner to face either top-seed Hortonville (25-1) or No. 4 seed Oregon (21-5) in Saturday evening's title game — is one of only three programs, counting all five divisions, to win three straight titles, having done so in each of its previous trips up to the Resch Center, also in Ashwaubenon.
How sweet is this trip for coach Tim Chase, though?
How sweet is that after having to take leave of absence starting Jan. 20 so that he could have surgery for colon cancer, he was able to return in time to be on the bench as an assistant for the Badger North Conference title-clinching win over DeForest on Feb. 13 and in his official capacity the rest of the way for this run to state?
“Extremely,” he said, wiping tears from his eyes. “Extremely.
“This group of kids, obviously, they want to do really well. And when you lose your coach for a month and then a tough loss against Aquinas (on Jan. 25), just with how they played and their support (for me), I just wanted so much to get back for them and fight for them. They got so much better while I was gone. When I came back and started seeing practice, I just couldn’t believe how much they improved and how hard they were working to have success this year.
“I can’t say enough about this group of kids and how they picked it up, because before that we were kind of so-so. We picked it up a lot over the second half of the season, so I give them so much credit.
They picked it up in the second half Saturday, too.
Pulaski (18-8), ranked 10th in the final WisSports.net coaches poll of the year on Feb. 25, trailed just 23-19 at the break despite a scoring drought that lasted almost 5 minutes midway through the half.
Junior guard Sheridan Flauger had nine points for the Red Raiders in the first half, including a step-back 3-pointer with 5:08 remaining that cut second-ranked Beaver Dam’s (23-3) lead down to 14-13. Prior to that, sophomore guard Ashlyn Szymanski scored cutting to the basket to end Pulaski’s drought, which began when there was 11:05 left in the half and the game was tied at 8.
“Defensively I felt pretty good about the first half except for the fouls — they were getting a lot of points on free throws and they’re a good free throw shooting team,” Chase said of the Red Raiders going 8-of-9 at the line before the break. “Offensively I wasn’t really feeling like we were clicking as much as we should have been. We tried to change some things up (at halftime).”
It worked. Maty Wilke, who had a game-high 21 points and added six steals and five rebounds with only one turnover, drove to the basket for a bucket right away after halftime to make it 25-19. And she would also convert her own steal into two points to go along with two points from Natalie Jens and five points from Jada Donaldson — she finished with nine in the game to go with six rebounds and five assists — during the 11-2 run that gave the Golden Beavers a 34-21 lead with 14:10 left in the game.
“That’s the most important (part of the game),” Donaldson said of the start of the second half. “We knew that we needed to play the best defense of the game, not foul, and get up and down some more. And then we could dictate the rest of the game.”
Donaldson’s relentless pressure on the perimeter, both in the man-to-man and as the catalyst of the Golden Beavers’ 1-3-1 half-court trap, was key to Beaver Dam slowing Red Raiders’ leading scorers Maggie Hernandez, a senior guard/forward combo who had only five points, and Flauger, who ended with 15.
But Donaldson had help from Wilke, Jens (three steals to go along with her seven points) and Carley Burchardt on the outside, and post players Kylie Wittnebel (five points, four rebounds), Paige Yagodsinki (five points, all during a 7-0 run that gave Beaver Dam a 21-13 first-half lead), Avery Stonewall and Paige Hodgson did the job inside making sure that Pulaski’s guards couldn’t penetrate and distribute very effectively.
“Pulaski’s a great team, they’re very well-coached and their offense is very hard to guard,” said Wilke, one of the nation’s top NCAA Division I recruits who hasn’t made a verbal commitment anywhere as of yet. “Once we got used to it, and their constant movement, we started to get more comfortable.
“But definitely, our whole team had to play defense — we all had to have Jada’s back. Once our defense started going in the second half, that’s when we started pulling away.”
Added Chase, “It’s hard to beat teams like that who have that good combination of guards and posts. I give Pulaski a ton of credit, they played really well. I’ve watched them a lot this last month; they’re a really good basketball team.”
Beaver Dam’s biggest lead of the afternoon was 16 points when Wilke scored with 7 minutes to go to make it 46-30, but Pulaski answered with an 8-0 burst to cut its deficit to single digits with 4:20 remaining.
Things were interesting for a moment, but Hodgson’s lay-up off an inbounds play on the ensuing possession started a 9-3 game-ending run for the Golden Beavers.
Like that, their ticket to state was punched.
“Maty was sensational tonight in every aspect, but we had some really good players off the bench — our three posts that came off the bench, Kylie Wittnebel, Paige Yagodinski and Avery Stonewall — all played well for us,” Chase said. “Our kids did what they had to do. It was a good situation where our kids, when we needed them, stepped up.”
It was a team effort in a season where teamwork was needed perhaps more than ever. The Golden Beavers aren’t quite as deep as they’ve been — three seniors with Division I scholarships in Tara Stauffacher, Paige Schumann and Aly Van Loo all graduated — and as a result weren’t ranked nationally like they were a year ago.
Add to that another tough schedule and Chase’s absence and the path to the Resch Center was a little bumpy at times.
But the Golden Beavers made it.
“It definitely was a grind,” Wilke said. “It’s a long season. We really wanted to challenge ourselves, so for us just to be able to compete and just play against some of the best girls in the Midwest, and best teams, it really helped us get better.
“And that was our goal — we knew we weren’t a finished project in the beginning of the year, so every day in practice, everyone kept pushing each other. Every year it gets harder and harder, (the target on our back) gets bigger and more people are shooting for us. So this year, my junior year and for the seniors, it means a lot to go back.”
BEAVER DAM 55, PULASKI 41
Pulaski .............19 22 — 41
Beaver Dam .... 23 32 — 55
PULASKI — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Madeline Christenson 0 1-2 1, Sheridan Flauger 5 4-4 15, Danielle McQuillan 0 0-1 0, Skyler Lukasik 1 0-0 2, Maggie Hernandez 2 1-2 5, Jasmine Litt 0 4-4 4, Ashlyn Szymanski 5 2-2 14. Totals: 13 12-15 41.
BEAVER DAM — Natalie Jens 2 2-2 7, Carley Burchardt 2 0-3 4, Kylie Wittnebel 0 5-8 5, Maty Wilke 8 4-4 21, Jada Donaldson 4 0-0 9, Paige Hodgson 1 0-0 2, Paige Yagodinski 2 0-0 5, Avery Stonewall 0 2-4 2. Totals: 19 13-21.
3-pointers: Pulaski 3 (Flauger 1, Szymanski 2), BD 4 (Jens 1, Wilke 1, Donaldson 1, Yagodinski 1). Total fouls: Pulaski 15, BD 15. Fouled out: Pulaski — Litt. BD — None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.