GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam pulls away in 2nd half, beats Pulaski to clinch 4th straight state berth

How sweet is this trip for coach Tim Chase, though?

How sweet is that after having to take leave of absence starting Jan. 20 so that he could have surgery for colon cancer, he was able to return in time to be on the bench as an assistant for the Badger North Conference title-clinching win over DeForest on Feb. 13 and in his official capacity the rest of the way for this run to state?

“Extremely,” he said, wiping tears from his eyes. “Extremely.

“This group of kids, obviously, they want to do really well. And when you lose your coach for a month and then a tough loss against Aquinas (on Jan. 25), just with how they played and their support (for me), I just wanted so much to get back for them and fight for them. They got so much better while I was gone. When I came back and started seeing practice, I just couldn’t believe how much they improved and how hard they were working to have success this year.

“I can’t say enough about this group of kids and how they picked it up, because before that we were kind of so-so. We picked it up a lot over the second half of the season, so I give them so much credit.

They picked it up in the second half Saturday, too.