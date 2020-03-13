GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam returns from canceled state tournament, reacts to unique situation

Four prep girls basketball teams traveled to Green Bay on Thursday prepared to duke it out in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 state tournament today at the Resch Center in neighboring Ashwaubenon, all with different storylines surrounding them.
Pewaukee was there for the first time — and as a result, also seeking its first title.
Hortonville was there for the fourth straight year — and fifth time overall — but also seeking its first title.
Oregon was there for the first time in 40 years and just like the other two also was seeking its first title.
Beaver Dam was not seeking its first title. Beaver Dam was trying to become the first program in state history, in any division, to win four straight titles.
No one will ever know how the story ends, though, because a little after 11 p.m. Thursday the WIAA announced in a statement that it was canceling the tournament — as well as the rest of the boys basketball season, which had just finished sectional semifinals — in response to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
Throughout the day Thursday, the dominoes began to fall. The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night, and within 18 hours, the NHL was on hiatus, major conferences had canceled their college men’s basketball tournaments and then the golden goose — the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament — fell victim to the pandemic. The WIAA’s decision came as little surprise.
The Golden Beavers returned to town Friday afternoon and were greeted at Beaver Dam High School by a small gathering of family and friends, a surreal realization that the tournament was, in fact, off.
At that very time — a little after 2 p.m. — they should have been getting ready for their semifinal game against Pewaukee, which was scheduled for approximately 3 p.m. following the first semifinal between Hortonville and Oregon.
Instead, they were home, left wondering what if?
“This is certainly a situation we can’t control,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “Usually the season ends with either team having that exhilarating feeling that we’ve had the last three years, or you have a season where you’re disappointed because another team beat you on the court. I don’t blame the WIAA at all for their decision; what’s going on, I think it’s a decision that they had to make. At the same time, it would sure be nice at some point to be able to play the games.
“As far as our team this year, they’re extremely deserving of being a state champion this year. This team that we have did things right. We were playing great basketball. If you look at the schedule that we played this year, and what we did in our conference and what we did throughout the tournament, I certainly feel that we were best the team in Division 2 and that we would have gotten it done again this year.”
Second-seeded Beaver Dam entered the tournament with a 23-3 record, having beaten Germantown — ranked third in the final D1 WisSports.net coaches poll of the year and in the top 10 at the time — in game No. 2 on the year back in mid-November before racking up several more big wins, including two over Oregon, two over DeForest — the fourth-ranked team in D2 in the final poll — and then a 14-point win over 10th-ranked Pulaski last Saturday in the sectional finals.
The only team better heading into this weekend, at least on paper, was Hortonville — the top-ranked team in the final poll and the No. 1 seed at state.
“It's one of those things that’s such a unique situation because you don’t get to prove it out on the court, but at the same time, you’ve got to reflect and realize what we’ve accomplished with what we could do. We always talk about controlling what you can control and this is something obviously we have no control over,” Chase said.
He did, however, have one suggestion for the WIAA as far as how it could go about recognizing state champions — and, for that matter, sectional champions for the unfinished boys basketball sectional tournaments.
“Here’s my analogy: If you had two kids running a track race or they’re long jumping or whatever else, and they do exactly the same thing, they’re both going to get the medals for first place,” he said. “And as far as I’m concerned, all these teams competing, they ended up at the same place. And I think to say that they didn’t accomplish anything, I think is wrong, because these kids have put too much heart and time and effort into things. I know they don’t have a scenario where something like this happens, but I think they need to have one. These teams have won their last game, and if you won your last game, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be able to say that you’re a state champion.
“I know it’s a little bit tough with the girls because two of the divisions (D3 and D4) have already played (their semifinals on Thursday) and that would be something (the WIAA) would have to consider for that group of teams, but if you get this far, it just seems like you should be doing something for them. Yes, you might put an asterisk by it because there’s four teams that get it, but still, they got that far, they won their last game — they’re deserving teams.”
Chase said that the cancellation of the tournament began to look increasingly more likely the longer the day went on. Word started getting around Thursday evening following a press release from the WIAA a little before 5 p.m. that announced the University of Wisconsin was no longer willing to allow use of the Kohl Center for the boys basketball state tournament, and the writing was officially on the wall.
“Once the Division 4 games started at night everything just kind of had a weird vibe,” he said. “Crandon was staying in our hotel last night, and when they came back, they said there was already talk that they would possibly cancel some of the games. So we knew that that was happening, and then with everything that was going on in the country — with the NCAA getting canceled and then it seemed like other states were starting to cancel, even in the middle of the tournament — (it seemed like) there was going to be a pretty good chance of it.”
Beaver Dam carried on like normal until official word came, though.
“At 8 o’clock last night, we had our shoot around at (Green Bay) Notre Dame, so we were focused on Pewaukee,” Chase said. “We were really focused all week on Pewaukee and we were ready to play ball. We had great workouts this week and we were in exactly the position that we needed to be to have a successful weekend.
“With the social media, we’re on it all the time and we see it. But I think our kids were so focused on what they had to accomplish. When we get up to Green Bay, and all through the week (beforehand), we’re really focused on what we’re doing. It’s such a big event that we try to keep our focus on what we (have to) do with that. So sometimes I think we do forget, and that’s why I don’t blame the WIAA with their decision at all.”
As for how the team learned the season was over prematurely, Chase said the girls found out in different waves.
“About half the team was asleep last night when the final news came down and the other half was pretty sad right away. So we let the kids sleep and tried to comfort some of the kids, because it was a lot of our seniors.”
The seniors include Wisconsin-Milwaukee recruit Jada Donaldson, a finalist for the WisSports.net Senior Defensive Player of the Year award, as well as Carley Burchardt, Anna Streblow and Grace Madeiros.
“They went 95-0 against Division 1 and Division 2 teams in their high school career and had an extremely successful youth career. That group of kids, even though they couldn’t finish what they wanted to finish this year, they did everything they possibly could,” Chase said.
The team had a formal meeting about the cancellation Friday morning.
“It was sad,” Chase said. “You like to have closure on a season. You’re either going to have it where you’re kind of disappointed that you didn’t get it done during the year, which most teams have — every team but five. Or you have that meeting at the end of the year where we just won the state championship.
“Two totally different meetings — and then you have this type this year. But you want to get some closure for the kids as far as what happened. Teams after the last game of the season, you’re not together again very often. You hope to get kids together, but the likelihood is it doesn’t always happen.”
