GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam returns from canceled state tournament, reacts to unique situation

Second-seeded Beaver Dam entered the tournament with a 23-3 record, having beaten Germantown — ranked third in the final D1 WisSports.net coaches poll of the year and in the top 10 at the time — in game No. 2 on the year back in mid-November before racking up several more big wins, including two over Oregon, two over DeForest — the fourth-ranked team in D2 in the final poll — and then a 14-point win over 10th-ranked Pulaski last Saturday in the sectional finals.

The only team better heading into this weekend, at least on paper, was Hortonville — the top-ranked team in the final poll and the No. 1 seed at state.

“It's one of those things that’s such a unique situation because you don’t get to prove it out on the court, but at the same time, you’ve got to reflect and realize what we’ve accomplished with what we could do. We always talk about controlling what you can control and this is something obviously we have no control over,” Chase said.

He did, however, have one suggestion for the WIAA as far as how it could go about recognizing state champions — and, for that matter, sectional champions for the unfinished boys basketball sectional tournaments.