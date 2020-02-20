GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's first half run leads to 90-42 thumping over Reedburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reedsburg (14-8, 8-6) only attempted 11 shots in the first half.

“We didn’t get many looks,” Simon said. “Credit to Beaver Dam. They pressured and got us out of our offensive comfort zone a little bit. They got the pace going in their advantage. To their credit, they played really well tonight.”

Reedsburg put up a fight in the second half, scoring 29 points. Reedsburg sophomore Macie Wieman led the Beavers with 13 points and sophomore Melissa Dietz had 12.

“I thought we were able to get into our offense a little bit more and get a little better shot selection,” Simon said. “We got Macie Wieman going a little bit, so hopefully that can be a positive for us.”

Even though Wieman began the second half with a 3-pointer and Deitz had a layup to cut the Reedsburg deficit to 47-18, the high wouldn’t last for long.

Donaldson’s jumper at 17:05 started a 13-0 run to put the Golden Beavers up 60-18.

“It was just Beaver Dam’s night and we give them credit,” Simon said. “As we told the group, we turn the page and move forward.”

Not only that, but Simon was happy to see Chase back coaching.