GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's first half run leads to 90-42 thumping over Reedburg

Not only was it senior night for the Beaver Dam prep girls basketball squad for Thursday’s Badger North Conference game against Reedsburg, but the Golden Beavers finally had coach Tim Chase back calling the shots for the first time since he took a leave of absence after being diagnosed with cancer back in January.
So, they had a little something to prove.
And, boy, did they dish it out, draining 18 3-pointers, which tied the program record for the most in a single game, en route to a 90-42 thrashing of Reedsburg.
“These girls have done a great job,” Chase said. “I was so excited to get back for senior night. We have a great group of seniors. I’m so proud of what they’ve accomplished, not only for basketball, but everything they’ve done in school and what they’ve done for Beaver Dam. I really wanted to get back and share it with them.”
His team wanted to share the moment with him as well.
“It’s special because we finally got to play a game where he was coaching,” senior Grace Madeiros said. “(We wanted) to make him proud, because we’ve worked really hard while he was gone.”
Beaver Dam (19-3, 14-0 Badger North) also made 18 3-pointers in a Division 2 regional final game against Milwaukee Vincent last season, a game Beaver Dam won 88-38.
Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said it was hard to guard the Golden Beavers from the outside.
“They really shot the ball well tonight,” Simon said.
“To hit 18 3-pointers in a high school game is pretty impressive. Outside of that, they were really offensive rebounding and getting two or three opportunities to score every time. It makes it difficult to guard them when they’re getting multiple looks.”
The first bucket from beyond the arc came from senior Anna Streblow, starting a 45-7 run to close out the final 14 minutes, 23 seconds of the first half, giving the Golden Beavers a 47-13 lead at the break.
“They were leaving us open,” Streblow said. “It was hard for us to get our groove, but once we got it, it was easy to keep going.”
Streblow finished with nine points, all from beyond the arc.
Senior Jada Donaldson, who led the Golden Beavers with 17 points, had three triples. Junior Maty Wilke also had three 3-pointers, and finished with 11 points. Junior Natalie Jens finished with 12 points and two triples. Junior Paige Hodgson scored all six of her points from beyond the arc. Madeiros had two 3-pointers and a layup for eight points on the night. Junior Paige Yagodinski also had eight points, with two triples. and sophomore Peyton Wietzke made one 3-pointer for her only points.
Reedsburg (14-8, 8-6) only attempted 11 shots in the first half.
“We didn’t get many looks,” Simon said. “Credit to Beaver Dam. They pressured and got us out of our offensive comfort zone a little bit. They got the pace going in their advantage. To their credit, they played really well tonight.”
Reedsburg put up a fight in the second half, scoring 29 points. Reedsburg sophomore Macie Wieman led the Beavers with 13 points and sophomore Melissa Dietz had 12.
“I thought we were able to get into our offense a little bit more and get a little better shot selection,” Simon said. “We got Macie Wieman going a little bit, so hopefully that can be a positive for us.”
Even though Wieman began the second half with a 3-pointer and Deitz had a layup to cut the Reedsburg deficit to 47-18, the high wouldn’t last for long.
Donaldson’s jumper at 17:05 started a 13-0 run to put the Golden Beavers up 60-18.
“It was just Beaver Dam’s night and we give them credit,” Simon said. “As we told the group, we turn the page and move forward.”
Not only that, but Simon was happy to see Chase back coaching.
“There’s no doubt about it, it makes my night really,” he said. “To see him back on the bench, coaching, teaching and doing what he loves. Being a coach that’s been around for a while, I know (Chase) has done this for a long time and it’s such a passion of his. To be able to share that passion with others, it’s really a special night to see him back.”
BEAVER DAM 90, REEDSBURG 42</&hspag3>
Reedsburg 13 29 — 42
Beaver Dam 47 43 — 36
REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Ava Stieve 1 0-1 2, Trenna Cherney 1 6-8 8, Macie Wiernan 5 0-0 13, Melissa Deitz 5 0-0 12, Mara Wiernan 7. Totals 15 6-9 42.
BEAVER DAM — Natalie Jens 5 0-0 12, Carley Burchardt 3 0-0 6, Kylie Wittnebel 0 1-2 1, Peyton Wietzeke 1 0-0 3, Maty Wilke 4 0-0 11, Jada Donaldson 7 0-0 17, Paige Hodgson 2 0-0 6, Anna Streblow 3 0-0 9, Paige Yagodinski 3 0-0 8, Avery Stonewall 4 1-1 9, Grace Madeiros 3 0-0 8 . Totals 35 2-3 90.
3-point goals: R 6 (Wiernan 3, Deitz 2, Weirnan 1); BD 18 (Wilke 3, Donaldson 3, Streblow 3, Jens 2, Hodgson 2, Yagodinski 2, Madeiros 2, Wietzeke 1). Total fouls: R 7; BD 13. Fouled out: BD Burchardt.
