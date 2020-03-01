GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's first half success helps crush Whitefish Bay for D2 regional crown

For the eleventh season in a row, the Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team are WIAA Division 2 regional champions.
And like the top-seeded Golden Beavers have done so often over the last four season, they blew their opponents out of the water. This time, it was a 72-43 shellacking over fifth-seeded Whitefish Bay in front of a full house at Beaver Dam High School.
“It’s playoff time, so every game means a little more,” Beaver Dam junior Maty Wilke said. “Tonight being the seniors’ last night playing in front of the home crowd, I think everyone had a little more energy. I think it was a great team win and everyone on our team found each other. We’re playing great team basketball.”
Beaver Dam will now play second-seeded Slinger on Thursday. The winner to face the winner of top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame or second-seeded Pulaski on Saturday.
Wilke, who finished with a game-high 16 points said the Golden Beavers (21-3) will focus on themselves as they go deeper into the postseason.
“We’re just focusing on us, then just tweaking everything and making sure that we’re prepared for whoever we play,” she said. “I know it’s going to be a great team. But it’s just focusing on us and being prepared the best we can.”
If Beaver Dam plays like it did in the first half in Saturday’s game against the Blue Dukes (12-12), they will be hard to stop in sectionals. Wilke scored 14 of her points, junior Paige Hodgson had 11 of her 15 total points and junior Natalie Jens had nine of her 11 points in the first half to help the Golden Beavers.
The defense by the Golden Beavers was outstanding, helping the offense go on a 20-3 run in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Beaver Dam went into halftime with a 47-10 lead.
“Jada obviously did a great job on their point guard,” Wilke said “She leads our team in defense. I think because of Jada and our team defense, she makes our team go. Our defense was great today.”
Donaldson finished with five points, four deflections, four assists and three steals. Wilke led the team with 11 deflections, six steals and seven assists. Wilke also had one block.
“Maty is a great basketball player,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “She does everything we need her to do on both ends of the court. She defended well.”
Jens finished with four rebounds, four deflections, three assists and three steals. Hodgson, who had another remarkable night scoring, led with seven rebounds and also had a block and a steal.
“Paige is a great player,” Chase said. “That’s what we expect for her to do. We expect those kinds of things from her. Hopefully she’ll keep on doing that the rest of the year.”
While the first half was to Chase liking, he did say Beaver Dam had a lot to work on in the second half. Beaver Dam allowed the Blue Dukes to score 33 points.
Senior Elena Deslongchamps led the Blue Dukes with 10 points. Her teammate sophomore Allie Swietlik had seven points.
“The first half tonight was excellent,” Chase said. “We did exactly what we needed to do. We got a little sloppy in the second half, which we will have to fix some things as we move forward into the sectionals.
“We’ve got to take shots when we’ve got shots. We need to make sure we are doing what we need to be doing defensively. It’s just a lot of little things. A lot of it is just our consistency.”
Even though the defense gave up a lot of points in the second half, the Blue Dukes never got to within 30 points the entire second half.
“We just have to play the whole game,” Wilke said. “No matter what the score is, we’ve just got to play Beaver dam basketball. I think with coming out into the second half, it wasn’t as good as we wanted to play. We knew that.
“There’s always something to take away from the game and we’re just going to keep getting better for next week.”
