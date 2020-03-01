GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's first half success helps crush Whitefish Bay for D2 regional crown

For the eleventh season in a row, the Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team are WIAA Division 2 regional champions.

And like the top-seeded Golden Beavers have done so often over the last four season, they blew their opponents out of the water. This time, it was a 72-43 shellacking over fifth-seeded Whitefish Bay in front of a full house at Beaver Dam High School.

“It’s playoff time, so every game means a little more,” Beaver Dam junior Maty Wilke said. “Tonight being the seniors’ last night playing in front of the home crowd, I think everyone had a little more energy. I think it was a great team win and everyone on our team found each other. We’re playing great team basketball.”

Beaver Dam will now play second-seeded Slinger on Thursday. The winner to face the winner of top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame or second-seeded Pulaski on Saturday.

Wilke, who finished with a game-high 16 points said the Golden Beavers (21-3) will focus on themselves as they go deeper into the postseason.

“We’re just focusing on us, then just tweaking everything and making sure that we’re prepared for whoever we play,” she said. “I know it’s going to be a great team. But it’s just focusing on us and being prepared the best we can.”