GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's long in-state winning streak ended by top-ranked-in-D4 La Crosse Aquinas

“We have decent length in our 1-3-1 and I don’t know if they noticed it but we changed our looks multiple times throughout the course of game — just enough to keep them a little uncomfortable,” Donarski said of moving players around within the zone ever so subtly to counter how the Golden Beavers were trying to adjust. “I feel like that little mix-up can kind of change how they have to attack it — and that little nuance maybe kept them off stride just a little.”

After trailing by 17 at halftime, Beaver Dam got within 14 early on in the second half when Wilke made a pair of three throws to make it 31-17. But Jacy Weisbrod’s 3 from the top of the key made it 34-17 and the closest the Golden Beavers could get the rest of the way was within 15.

“We were trying there and then they hit a big 3. We just never really put pressure on them to make a bid on getting back in the game,” Hallman said.

Aquinas was led in scoring by Lexi Donarski’s 21 points — split evenly between both halves, with 11 in the first and 10 in the second — but the only other player for the Blugolds to score in double figures was Taylor Theusch, who had 11, all before halftime.

And even though the Blugolds have won the last two D4 state titles, the win Saturday was still a big one considering who it came against.