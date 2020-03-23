GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Wilke conference Player of Year; all five in starting line-up honored by league

“Maty is used to seeing that,” Chase said, adding that points in transition off of steals or simply by pushing the pace also help her break down the defense, as does her prowess on the offensive glass.

“She can find a lot of ways to have an impact,” Chase said.

Wilke had 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals in the Golden Beavers’ 55-41 win over Pulaski on March 7 in the sectional finals and 20 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 71-33 win over Slinger two days earlier in the sectional semifinals.

She also had 16 points, four rebounds, seven assists and six steals and a whopping nine deflections in a 72-43 win over Whitefish Bay on Feb. 29 in the regional finals.

“She was playing her best basketball heading into the state tournament,” Chase said of Wilke, a highly sought-after NCAA Division I recruit who is the league’s first Player of the Year recipient as it previously did not hand out such an award.

Meantime, Donaldson, who will continue her basketball career at DI Wisconsin-Milwaukee next season, was one of the finalists for the WisSports.net senior defensive player of the year award. She was third on the team in scoring at 9 points per game but made a much bigger impact in other ways.