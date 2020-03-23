GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Wilke conference Player of Year; all five in starting line-up honored by league

Ten players were picked by the prep girls basketball coaches in the Badger North Conference as first team all-league honorees. Three of them were from Beaver Dam, including the Player of the Year recipient in junior Maty Wilke.
And two others for the Golden Beavers received honorable mention, meaning the entire starting lineup was recognized — not much of a surprise considering Beaver Dam once again steamrolled its way to the conference championship.
Joining Wilke on the first team were senior guard Jada Donaldson and junior guard Natalie Jens — they were the top three vote-getters in the league, and Wilke and Donaldson were unanimous choices — and receiving honorable mention were senior guard Carley Burchardt and junior forward Paige Hodgson. The Badger North does not hand out second-team honors.
“It goes to show our talent but I think our success goes to show how much these kids have had to give for one another,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “It really hasn’t been one or two kids doing everything. I think it says a lot about our kids and how much they have given for each other in order to have this run.”
Wilke, who also was chosen as all-state in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game.
And she did all that despite garnering a great deal of attention from opposing defenses night in and night out.
“Maty is used to seeing that,” Chase said, adding that points in transition off of steals or simply by pushing the pace also help her break down the defense, as does her prowess on the offensive glass.
“She can find a lot of ways to have an impact,” Chase said.
Wilke had 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals in the Golden Beavers’ 55-41 win over Pulaski on March 7 in the sectional finals and 20 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 71-33 win over Slinger two days earlier in the sectional semifinals.
She also had 16 points, four rebounds, seven assists and six steals and a whopping nine deflections in a 72-43 win over Whitefish Bay on Feb. 29 in the regional finals.
“She was playing her best basketball heading into the state tournament,” Chase said of Wilke, a highly sought-after NCAA Division I recruit who is the league’s first Player of the Year recipient as it previously did not hand out such an award.
Meantime, Donaldson, who will continue her basketball career at DI Wisconsin-Milwaukee next season, was one of the finalists for the WisSports.net senior defensive player of the year award. She was third on the team in scoring at 9 points per game but made a much bigger impact in other ways.
Her assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.26:1 was “way the heck up there” for a high school point guard, Chase said. Donaldson averaged 5.8 assists per game this year against only 1.8 turnovers per contest. She also averaged 3.9 rebounds per night.
She “could control the game from the point guard position” like no other, Chase said, adding that her “offense just kept improving year after year, too.”
Donaldson played a key role for the Golden Beavers as a freshman in their state championship-winning season in 2016-17, when they went a perfect 28-0. And her career record stands at 103-6.
“You can’t say enough about her record as far as what she accomplished,” Chase said.
Donaldson and Burchardt were on the cusp of becoming the first girls in state history to win four straight state titles, as no program has ever done so, when the state tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In winning state last year, Beaver Dam became only the fifth program to win three straight.
Chase said that what makes Donaldson such a good defender is her fundamentals and her patience — she doesn’t deviate from what she’s supposed to do or where she’s supposed to be to unnecessarily try and make a big play.
“She understood it was a 36-minute game,” Chase said, “and she was going to make you work all-game long.”
Jens, who so far has an offer from NCAA DII Michigan Tech, according to WisSports.net, was second on the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game and also averaged 3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
“Defensively, she’s relentless,” Chase said. “She just gets after it every single night. She’s a hard player for other teams to defend because she can score in a lot of ways. And her tenaciousness on defense makes it hard for other girls to score on her.”
Burchardt averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game and had a knack for getting hot in spurts and sparking big runs.
“She was just a competitor who seemed to make big plays at big times,” Chase said.
Hodgson, whose versatility at 6-foot-3 creates match-up problems, averaged 5.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocked shots per game. She is being recruited by a handful of DI programs at the moment, including Wisconsin-Green Bay.
“Paige just keeps getting better and better,” Chase said. “We’re expecting big things from her again next year. She really improved on taking care of the ball.
“She’s a kid who when she plays well, we usually end up playing very well because she’s a tough match-up for other teams.”
The conference title for Beaver Dam was its 11th straight dating back to its days in the now-defunct Wisconsin Little Ten. The Golden Beavers are 56-0 in the Badger North in three years in the league and have won 86 straight league games dating back to a 51-43 loss to Wisconsin Lutheran on Feb. 21, 2014, the same season they tied with the Vikings for the Little Ten title at 12-2.
ALL-BADGER NORTH
Player of the year — Maty Wilke, Jr., Beaver Dam
First team — Wilke*; Jada Donaldson*, Sr., Beaver Dam; Natalie Jens, Jr., Beaver Dam; Maggie Trautsch, Sr., DeForest; Megan Mickelson, Sr., DeForest; Julia Magnuson, Jr., Mount Horeb; Trenna Cherney, Soph., Reedsburg; Mahra Wieman, Soph., Reedsburg; Naomi Breunig, Jr., Sauk Prairie; Elena Maier, Jr., Waunakee.
Honorable mention — Taylor Pfaff, Fr., Baraboo; Carly Moon, Sr., Baraboo; Carley Burchardt, Sr., Beaver Dam; Paige Hodgson, Jr., Beaver Dam; Sam Schaeffer, Sr., Deforest; Jaelyn Derlein, Fr., Deforest; Natalie Compe, Jr., Deforest; Katelyn Belleau, Sr., Portage; Macie Wieman, Soph., Reedsburg; Melissa Dietz, Soph., Reedsburg; Ella Schad, Sr., Sauk Prairie; Brooke Ehle, Sr., Waunakee; Lauren Meudt, Soph., Waunakee; Melanie Watson, Sr., Waunakee.
*Unanimous selection
