GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam seniors signing off with one last trip to state tournament, plus other notes

Odds and ends

The fact that this is Beaver Dam’s fourth straight trip to state doesn’t guarantee success. But it is beneficial nonetheless. “It definitely helps us, knowing we’ve been there and we kind of understand the situation and the event,” Natalie Jens said, albeit on Tuesday prior to Thursday’s announcement by the WIAA that the tournament was going to be limited to 88 fans per team because of the worsening coronavirus pandemic. “This week can be pretty stressful but we all have that one big goal — we’re all watching film and we’re all eating healthy and getting enough sleep so that we can perform the best we can.” … Peyton Wietzke, Cora Wendt and Emma Wendt round out the bench for Beaver Dam and while they don’t play much, they do get an opportunity to compete for something at the end of the practice that precedes every away game: a half-court shooting contest, with the winner getting a free sub sandwich. The best at that game is Streblow. “I do one dribble and then a shot,” she said of her strategy, adding that she doesn’t go for the backboard but instead launches a high-arcing shot and goes for “the swish.” Every girl gets one shot and if no one makes it they go another round, continuing until someone does. Streblow has won seven or eight times, she said. … The Wendts, who transferred from Marinette prior to this school year, both said the best part of joining the program has been how “welcoming” everyone has been dating back to the summer.