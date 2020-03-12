GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam seniors signing off with one last trip to state tournament, plus other notes

Maty Wilke has been to the WIAA Division 2 girls basketball state tournament both of her first two years in high school and when Beaver Dam tips off against Pewauakee in Friday afternoon’s state semifinals at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon it will mark her third straight trip.
The Golden Beavers’ junior was far less concerned about keeping her own streak alive as she was about sending the seniors out in style — though the two do go hand in hand.
“I grew up playing with our seniors, since I was in second grade. So for me, my main goal this year was to help get them back to state,” Wilke, one of the top recruits in the country who hasn’t made a verbal commitment anywhere as of yet, said of Jada Donaldson, Carley Burchardt, Anna Streblow and Grace Madeiros.
Streblow and Madeiros play sparingly off the bench but Wilke said they “don’t get enough credit for what they do — they’re great teammates and they give everything in practice. And all four of them are great leaders and great friends, too — if anyone has a problem, they can go to them.”
Wilke said all this with a lump in her throat, clearly emotional at the thought of this weekend being the end of the line for her time getting to play with those four.
Of Burchardt she said, calling her by nickname of “Chum” that the wing player is “kind of our offensive energizer — we call her the ‘Microwave.’ She gets us going in pregame in the locker room, too. She’s our energy giver.”
Donaldson, who has signed with Wisconsin-Milwaukee, is up for the WisSports.net senior defensive player of the year award, which will be announced this weekend at some point. “She’s just a great point guard to play with and I’ve been so blessed to play with such a great leader,” Wilke said.
“Being able to play with them growing up,” Wilke added of the group as a whole, “has taught me so much about basketball — and friendship.”
Chasing history
Wilke said that Beaver Dam winning a record fourth straight state championship — the Golden Beavers would be alone in that regard, breaking the current tie with Cuba City (from 2005-07), Flambeau (2006-08), Milwaukee Vincent (2007-09) and Milwaukee Washington (1994-96) — is something that the team has talked about and acknowledged as a goal.
The girls just don’t dwell on it.
“We use that as motivation in practice,” Wilke said. “We know what’s on the line, but I think going into every game, playing for each other and just the love we have for the game put’s that (thought) aside. And then just being competitive — we’re all very competitive — and just being out there with our teammates, we just play the game. From the jump ball to the last second, whatever happens, happens.”
Added Donaldson describing the team’s overall personality, “We’re definitely coming every day with the mindset to get better and we’re doing our best every single day at practice, but at the same time we’re still having fun.”
Beaver Dam (23-3) is seeded second and if it defeats third-seeded Pewaukee (21-5) will face either top-seeded Hortonville (25-1) or fourth-seedded Oregon (21-5), a team the Golden Beavers have beaten twice already this year, in Saturday night's championship game.
Emergent posts
Avery Stonewall, Paige Yagodinski and Paige Hodgson all played sparingly off the bench a year ago, the result of the fact the Golden Beavers were loaded with depth and had NCAA Division I recruits in Aly Van Loo (University of North Dakota) and Tara Stauffacher (Wisconsin) doing work inside.
Those latter two have graduated and so Stonewall, Yagodinski and Hodsgson are getting their chance down on the block now.
And along with freshman Kylie Wittnebel, they’re making the most of it.
Together, they combine to average 19.4 points per game — accounting for a little over a quarter (27.9%) of the 69.6 points the Golden Beavers are averaging per contest.
They’ve all worked on their all-around games, of course. But the biggest key to stepping in making a big impact in 2019-20?
“The biggest thing I’ve learned is to always be ready for a pass because our guards are going really fast,” Yagodinski said. “You’ve got to be able to catch the ball — and they give you good passes.”
Added Wittnebel of her overall experience during year one in the program, “It’s pretty awesome being able to come and get better every day, with people who really care about how you do and making you better.”
Hodgson — a versatile player 6-foot-3 forward who’s good from 3-point range and has offers from Wisconsin-Green Bay, North Dakota and Valparaiso — echoed Wittnebel’s sentiment, adding that now is the time for the Golden Beavers to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
“We have worked since — when did the season start?” she said. “Well, I guess it never really ends for us. But we just work so hard throughout the whole year, and to be able to finally see all of our hard work pay off in the end and reach the goals we have set for ourselves throughout the season, it’s just a great feeling.”
All hands on deck
The end of Beaver Dam’s bench might not contribute much on gameday in terms of statistics, but they’re big contributors in every other way.
Practice sometimes is more difficult than games because of how competitive, and talented, the group is.
And their compasses are all squarely pointed in the same direction. “When they do good and they perform well, we can all share the genuine happiness because we’ve all worked to get them to that point,” Madeiros said. “We all share the same goal of winning and playing hard and playing together.”
Added sophomore Leila Ashley, “Every day when we come to practice, we push each other and grow from it. Our bench — we get really hyped and make the girls excited on the court so they can have the mentality to keep going. We’re in the game mode the same — but we might be a little more hyped.”
Odds and ends
The fact that this is Beaver Dam’s fourth straight trip to state doesn’t guarantee success. But it is beneficial nonetheless. “It definitely helps us, knowing we’ve been there and we kind of understand the situation and the event,” Natalie Jens said, albeit on Tuesday prior to Thursday’s announcement by the WIAA that the tournament was going to be limited to 88 fans per team because of the worsening coronavirus pandemic. “This week can be pretty stressful but we all have that one big goal — we’re all watching film and we’re all eating healthy and getting enough sleep so that we can perform the best we can.” … Peyton Wietzke, Cora Wendt and Emma Wendt round out the bench for Beaver Dam and while they don’t play much, they do get an opportunity to compete for something at the end of the practice that precedes every away game: a half-court shooting contest, with the winner getting a free sub sandwich. The best at that game is Streblow. “I do one dribble and then a shot,” she said of her strategy, adding that she doesn’t go for the backboard but instead launches a high-arcing shot and goes for “the swish.” Every girl gets one shot and if no one makes it they go another round, continuing until someone does. Streblow has won seven or eight times, she said. … The Wendts, who transferred from Marinette prior to this school year, both said the best part of joining the program has been how “welcoming” everyone has been dating back to the summer.
