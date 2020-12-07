GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam throttles Watertown 82-38

Matty Wilke and Natalie Jens had quite the night as the two seniors led the Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team to a 82-38 victory over Watertown, Monday night.

Jens knocked down five of her six 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 22 points for the Golden Beavers. Wilke led all scored with 29 points while Paige Yagodinski added 12. Both Avery Stonewall and Annika Salettel both had six points apiece.

The Golden Beavers finished with 16 triples. Jens led all with six while Wilke and Yagodinski both dropped in four. Salettel added a couple as well.

Watertown’s Toya Maas led the Goslings with 16 points, but she was held to just six in the second half. Goslings finished with 18 points as a team in the second half.

BEAVER DAM 82, WATERTOWN 38

Beaver Dam*45*37*—*82

Watertown*20*18*—*38

BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Jens 8 0-0 22, Salettel 2 0-0 6, Wittnebel 0 1-2 1, M. Wilke 11 3-3 29, Hodgson 1 0-0 2, Yagodinski 4 0-0 12, G. Wilke 1 0-0 2, Oestreicher 1 0-0 2, Stonewall 2 2-2 6. Totals 30 6-7 82.