GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam thumps Waunakee 71-23; honors 2009-2010 team

“I think mostly that it goes fast and you don’t understand how important that bond is now to stay together, to do team dinners, to do everything together, Special Olympics, Little Hoopsters, and all these things that they can attend together, grow together and strengthen their relationships,” Hallman said. “I think what they said gave us a lot of wisdom. It was the perfect timing for us because this is the time of year where you really want to get clicking.”

It's especially important now even more so because Beaver Dam is without their coach, Tim Chase, who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer and has taken a leave of absence from teaching and coaching. Hallman said Chase just had surgery.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We just really need to play well against good teams,” Hallman said. “Ultimately, before this game, we talked about how this was for Chase. We really wanted to do this one for Chase. He couldn’t be here and we just wanted to get this one for him. It was huge for us for when he comes back, things are rolling.”

The fire was lit for the Golden Beavers (15-3, 10-0 Badger North), ranked second in Division 2 by the Associated Press and WisSports.net Coaches Poll, because things were clicking from the opening tip against the Warriors (13-4, 7-3).