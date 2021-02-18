GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's long run of postseason success ends with sectional semifinal loss to Germantown

Freshman Anni Salettel then followed with a 3-pointer from the left wing before Jens would connect on a step-back 3, inching within 45-31 with 12:28 remaining.

That 10-0 run would turn out to be Beaver Dam’s last best punch, though, as Jaelyn Acker came out of a timeout and drained a runner to make it 47-31, effectively wrestling momentum back away from the Golden Beavers.

“We went on a nice little mini run to cut it down to 14,” Chase said, “but then they got it back up to 20 again and then after that we were just fighting.”

Germantown’s lead hovered right around 20 points the rest of the way, with Beaver Dam never quite able to mount the sort of rally that might have made things interesting.

“You’ve got to get stops and you’ve got to find a way to score,” Chase said, “and we just didn’t quite do either one well enough.”

It’s been a long time since that’s been the case — since an overtime loss to Green Bay Notre Dame in the Div. 2 sectional finals in 2016, to be exact.