GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's long run of postseason success ends with sectional semifinal loss to Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Beaver Dam’s prep girls basketball team has, for the most part, made getting to the state tournament look easy during the program’s recent run of dominance.
It’s not easy.
And the third-seeded Golden Beavers got dealt a harsh reminder of that fact Thursday night, suffering a 74-54 loss to second-seeded Germantown in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals.
But in so losing, they also got a reminder of just how special their run of three straight Div. 2 state titles from 2017-2019 and a trip to state last year — prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing an abrupt end to the tournament — has been.
“You try to reflect about this,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Chase said. “We just ended a 24-game tournament winning streak. That’s pretty amazing that our last loss in a tournament game was in 2016.
“So to go almost five years with not having this feeling is pretty amazing.”
Germantown (26-1) made it difficult for Beaver Dam (22-3) to avoid that feeling Thursday.
Back-to-back baskets in the paint by senior post Avery Stonewall, who led Beaver Dam with 16 points, got the Golden Beavers within 24-17 with 6 minutes, 10 seconds to go in the first half. But the Warhawks answered with a 13-4 run, which was capped off by Natalie Palzkill’s lay-up with 2 seconds to go, to take a 37-21 lead at halftime.
Turnovers and foul trouble were big issues, Chase said.
“And we just didn’t rebound enough, either,” he added.
In fact, rebounding was a game-long issue for the Golden Beavers, who time after time allowed the Warhawks to clear the offensive glass.
“We got some stops,” Chase said. “But (a lot of times) they got two, three chances at it. And you just can’t give a team two, three chances consistently.”
The Warhawks didn’t let up after the break, either. Emilie Wizner scored a second-chance basket to open the second half and then got a basket in the paint a minute later, making it 41-21.
And sophomore Kamorea Arnold, who led Germantown with 26 points and also went over 1,000 for her career on the night, scored back-to-back fastbreak lay-ups off of steals to stretch it out to 45-21.
“We got off to a bad start in the second half. We were burning through our timeouts pretty quick,” Chase said of using two in the 3 minutes to try and keep momentum from getting completely out of hand.
It worked — for a little bit, anyway.
Senior Paige Hodgson canned a 3-pointer from the right wing coming out of the second timeout by Chase and then senior guard Natalie Jens was able to get to the free throw line and make 1-of-2 attempts to get Beaver Dam within 45-25.
Freshman Anni Salettel then followed with a 3-pointer from the left wing before Jens would connect on a step-back 3, inching within 45-31 with 12:28 remaining.
That 10-0 run would turn out to be Beaver Dam’s last best punch, though, as Jaelyn Acker came out of a timeout and drained a runner to make it 47-31, effectively wrestling momentum back away from the Golden Beavers.
“We went on a nice little mini run to cut it down to 14,” Chase said, “but then they got it back up to 20 again and then after that we were just fighting.”
Germantown’s lead hovered right around 20 points the rest of the way, with Beaver Dam never quite able to mount the sort of rally that might have made things interesting.
“You’ve got to get stops and you’ve got to find a way to score,” Chase said, “and we just didn’t quite do either one well enough.”
It’s been a long time since that’s been the case — since an overtime loss to Green Bay Notre Dame in the Div. 2 sectional finals in 2016, to be exact.
But the fact this season ends without a fifth consecutive trip to state doesn’t take away from what’s been a good year for the Golden Beavers, who had to endure a season-ending knee injury in the eighth game of the year to one of the top players in the state in senior Maty Wilke— who in November officially committed to the University of Wisconsin — and then were dealt a number of other nagging injuries throughout the rest of the campaign.
“The group was still resilient,” Chase said. “We played a lot of great basketball this year and really competed, and we won a lot of good games this year. Tonight was not one of our better nights, but I give this group a ton of credit with the way they competed.
“The hard part is our bar is way the heck up here, and that’s what makes it difficult. But yes, it was a tremendously successful season. And that’s based on how the girls were this year. The girls were fist rate in everything.”
Chase lauded seniors Jens, Stonewall, Hodgson, Wilke and Paige Yagodinski in particular.
“This group of seniors,” Chase said, “what they accomplished in youth basketball and coming all the way through high school — absolutely amazing what they did. I’m so proud of them.”
GERMANTOWN 74, BEAVER DAM 54
Beaver Dam 21 33 — 54
Germantown 37 37 — 74
BEAVER DAM (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Natalie Jens 3 1-2 9, Anni Salettel 1 2-2 5, Kylie Wittnebel 2 2-2 6, Paige Hodgson 2 0-0 5, Maddie Kuenzi 1 0-0 2, Paige Yagodinski 1 0-0 3, Bella Oestreicher 2 0-0 4, Avery Stonewall 7 2-2 16, Carlee Lapen 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 7-8 54.
GERMANTOWN — Kamorea Arnold 8 10-12 26, Gretchen McNeal 0 2-2 2, Carina Murphy 1 0-0 2, Natalie Palzkill 5 0-0 10, Paige Robinson 2 0-0 6, Emilie Wizner 5 0-0 13, Katie Pampuch 3 0-0 6, Jaelyn Acker 4 0-1 9. Totals: 28 12-15 74.