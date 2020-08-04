GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke commits to Wisconsin to play basketball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam High School senior Maty Wilke has committed to play women's basketball at the University of Wisconsin.

She broke the news via Twitter on Tuesday night.

"The five year recruiting process has been an incredible journey for me," the Tweet read. "I have met so many talented people and I am a better person for having gotten to know each and every one of them. At times, the decision felt mind boggling because there are unbelievable opportunities to play basketball all over our country. With that said, I have decided to follow my heart and stay home and play at Wisconsin for Coach (Jonathan) Tsipis. On Wisconsin."

Wilke, a guard, is ranked as a four-star recruit and is 76th nationally among recruits in the 2021 class according to the HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings -- espnW 100. She is the top Wisconsin prep player on the list.

Wilke chose to be a Badger over NCAA Division 1 offers from North Dakota, Marquette, UW-Green Bay, Iowa, Iowa State, Indiana, Minnesota, UW-Milwaukee, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska and St. Louis.