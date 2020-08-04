GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke commits to Wisconsin to play basketball

Beaver Dam High School senior Maty Wilke has committed to play women's basketball at the University of Wisconsin.
She broke the news via Twitter on Tuesday night.
So beyond grateful to call Madison my new HOME! Go Badgers❤️🤍🦡 pic.twitter.com/spmq3xkuty— maty wilke (@MatyWilke) August 4, 2020
"The five year recruiting process has been an incredible journey for me," the Tweet read. "I have met so many talented people and I am a better person for having gotten to know each and every one of them. At times, the decision felt mind boggling because there are unbelievable opportunities to play basketball all over our country. With that said, I have decided to follow my heart and stay home and play at Wisconsin for Coach (Jonathan) Tsipis. On Wisconsin."
Wilke, a guard, is ranked as a four-star recruit and is 76th nationally among recruits in the 2021 class according to the HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings -- espnW 100. She is the top Wisconsin prep player on the list.
Wilke chose to be a Badger over NCAA Division 1 offers from North Dakota, Marquette, UW-Green Bay, Iowa, Iowa State, Indiana, Minnesota, UW-Milwaukee, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska and St. Louis.
Wilke received her first scholarship offer from North Dakota before her 8th grade year. Her commitment to Wisconsin comes after a long recruiting battle. Tsipis had targeted Wilke since she was in 8th grade in an attempt to keep the state’s top recruits in Wisconsin.
Wilke led Beaver Dam to a 23-3 overall record last season and earned first-team all-state honors. She averaged 16.6 points and 7.4 rebounds a game as a junior and led the Golden Beavers to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the early end of the season.
In Wilke's three seasons at Beaver Dam, the Golden Beaver had a 75-6 record and won the Division 2 state championship in 2018 and 2019. Five of those losses came to out-of-state powerhouses. The only in-state loss was to La Crosse Aquinas last season.
