GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke ready to help UW succeed

During Wilke's career, Beaver Dam has accumulated a 75-6 overall record and has won three-straight Badger North Conference titles.

Wilke, a four-star recruit, is the 76th ranked player in the 2021 class according to HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings — EspnW 100. She is the top Wisconsin prep player on the list. She said getting an opportunity to play on a talented Beaver Dam team put her in the position she’s in now.

“Just being able to play with such talented girls taught me that you can affect the game in other ways other than scoring,” Wilke said. “I think nowadays people only look at how many points you scored or whatever. I value assists, rebounds and playing good defense, floor dives, and little things that stats don’t always show.

"I think playing with five (NCAA) Division I (caliber) girls at a time, no one most of the time is going to have a 20- or 30-point game. You have to find valuable things to help the team win.”

Wilke said she wanted to join a college team that was filled with great people, similar to that of her team with Beaver Dam. In this case, she respects the players Badgers coach Jonathan Tsipis has recruited during his four-year tenure — players like former Beaver Dam stars Tara Stauffacher (a 2019 Beaver Dam High School graduate) and Kara Crowley (2017).