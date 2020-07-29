GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Paige Hodgson commits to Northern Kentucky University

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many issues for high school seniors being recruited to play college athletics, including Beaver Dam's Paige Hodgson, who was being recruited by a plethora of schools to play women’s college basketball as she gets ready for her final year of high school.

Hodgson -- who was being recruited by the University of North Dakota, North Dakota State, Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), Drake, Nebraska-Omaha, Valparaiso, UW-Green Bay and Northern Kentucky -- was forced to take mostly virtual campus visits.

She wasn’t able to take an in-person college visit until July 24, when her family took a trip to Highland Heights, Kentucky, home of Northern Kentucky University. And the school seemed to be the perfect fit for her, as she committed to play at the university on Monday night.

“When I stepped on campus, I knew that it was the right fit for me,” Hodgson said of Northern Kentucky. “Everyone talks about your gut feeling and how you know it’s the school. The second I stepped on campus, I just knew that was where I wanted to spend my four years after high school.”