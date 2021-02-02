GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's slow start doesn't linger; Golden Beavers win big over Monona Grove

For a little while at least, the shoe was on the other foot.
Beaver Dam’s prep girls basketball team, so accustomed to racing out of the gate, was the one in park during the the early going of Tuesday night’s game against Monona Grove.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball. We just didn’t do that to start the game,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “It’s not a lack of effort, but we’ve just to be a little bit more together and make the right decisions a little bit more.”
And so the Golden Beavers did.
After not scoring for the first 4½ minutes of the contest, Beaver Dam got 15 points before halftime from Natalie Jens and eight from Kylie Wittnebel en route to a 13-point advantage at the break and, eventually, a 74-32 victory over the Silver Eagles.
Chase made sure the clunky start didn’t turn into a breakdown on the side of the road. After Beaver Dam, the fourth-ranked team in Division 1 according to the Associated Press and No. 5 in the WisSports.net coaches poll, turned the ball over on three of its first four possessions, he made a line change, calling all five starters to the bench.
“It wasn’t in the plan, definitely,” he said of the wholesale substitution. “But when you start the game, you need to get off to a good start. You’re not going to make every shot but when you start out with (so many) turnovers, it really wasn’t what we were looking for. We were a little hyped up, but we’ve just got to understand this is our chance, this is our opportunity, and we need to do everything we possibly can.”
A short while later Chase sent the starters back in.
And with 13 minutes, 24 seconds to go in the half, Natalie Jens’ runner in the paint cut MG’s lead to 4-2 before a putback by Wittnebel 45 seconds later tied the game at 4.
It took a little bit after that for Beaver Dam (19-2) to shift into high gear, but with 7:03 left Jens swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key before then getting a steal at halfcourt and turning it into a fastbreak lay-up to give the Golden Beavers their first double-digit lead of the night at 19-9.
She would later turn in a personal 6-0 scoring run — on a 1-of-2 trip to the line, a 3 from the right wing and a lay-up cutting to the basket — to make it 27-14 before Avery Stonewall split a pair of free throws twice in the final 1½ minutes of the half to extend the advantage to 29-14.
Only Taylor Moreau’s basket driving to the hoop at the buzzer kept Monona Grove (2-4) from going into the locker room in a scoring drought, getting the Silver Eagles within 29-16 at the break.
But after the Silver Eagles scored the first points of the second half to make it 29-18, Jens hit a pair of triples to put Beaver Dam in front 35-18. The Golden Beavers’ senior scoring leader — who had 24 points on this night — would add another 3 with 14:55 remaining in the game, making it 40-19 and effectively delivering the dagger.
But it was the Golden Beavers’ inside-out post game that really fueled the offense, as Wittnebel would finish with 17 points, Stonewall with eight and Paige Yagodinski with eight as well, including six of her eight on a pair of 3s as a result of MG’s defensive attention inside.
“With as many different players as we have on the court, we can create some mismatches,” Chase said. “Some of my favorite possessions were when we got it inside and they did kick it out and we had open shooters and they knocked it down.
“During the off time I went back and watched our 2017 (undefeated state championship-winning) team a lot, and they were so good at getting the ball inside. Not necessarily that that player would score — they would a lot — but the fact that they were kicking it to their teammates, whether it was on cuts or kicking it out for the open three.
“It’s really a great way to score when you can get those post touches.”
It’s a great way to win, too.
More points than the opponent equals more victories, and that’s exactly what the Golden Beavers are after as they chase their fourth state title in the last five years — although they also made it to state a year ago before the tournament was abruptly called off because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’ll have plenty of time to tune up for their playoff opener now, too. Outside of Thursday’s game against Milton, which could get switched to a later date because of the possibility of a snowstorm Thursday, the Golden Beavers won’t be in action again until a week from Friday due to getting a bye in Tuesday’s regional quarterfinals as a No. 1 seed.
“Our intensity has got to be great in practice, and we’ve got to execute in practice — we’ve got to get our execution flawless,” Chase said. “Through all the years that we’ve (had this success), it’s been our practices that have made the difference. So it’s nice to be able to have the opportunity to practice.”
BEAVER DAM 74, MONONA GROVE 32</&hspag3>
Monona Grove 16 16 — 32
Beaver Dam 29 45 — 74
MONONA GROVE (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Emily Clevidence 2 0-0 4, Emma Goke 0 3-4 3, Peighton Nelson 1 3-4 6, Taylor Moreau 2 0-2 4, Ally Yundt 1 2-2 4, Gwen BonDurant 2 0-0 4, Avery Poole 2 0-1 5, Paige Hanson 0 0-2 0, Delaney Bracken 1 0-2 2. Totals: 11 8-15 32.
BEAVER DAM — Natalie Jens 8 3-4 24, Anni Salettel 1 0-0 3, Kylie Wittnebel 8 1-2 17, Paige Yagodinski 3 0-0 8, Avery Stonewall 3 2-4 8, Carlee Lapen 3 2-2 9, Riley Czarnecki 1 3-5 5. Totals: 27 11-17 74.
3-pointers: MG 1 (Poole 1), BD 8 (Jens 5, Yagodinski 2, Lapen 1). Total fouls: MG 14, BD 15. Fouled out: None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.