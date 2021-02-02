GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's slow start doesn't linger; Golden Beavers win big over Monona Grove

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But it was the Golden Beavers’ inside-out post game that really fueled the offense, as Wittnebel would finish with 17 points, Stonewall with eight and Paige Yagodinski with eight as well, including six of her eight on a pair of 3s as a result of MG’s defensive attention inside.

“With as many different players as we have on the court, we can create some mismatches,” Chase said. “Some of my favorite possessions were when we got it inside and they did kick it out and we had open shooters and they knocked it down.

“During the off time I went back and watched our 2017 (undefeated state championship-winning) team a lot, and they were so good at getting the ball inside. Not necessarily that that player would score — they would a lot — but the fact that they were kicking it to their teammates, whether it was on cuts or kicking it out for the open three.

“It’s really a great way to score when you can get those post touches.”

It’s a great way to win, too.

More points than the opponent equals more victories, and that’s exactly what the Golden Beavers are after as they chase their fourth state title in the last five years — although they also made it to state a year ago before the tournament was abruptly called off because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.